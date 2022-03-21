Salma Hayek shakes water from her tight bathing suit in video - fans speechless The Frida actress just broke the internet

Salma Hayek has a fabulous sense of style and often shares gorgeous pictures of videos of herself online.

The actress is renowned for her swimsuit posts and memorably shared a video of herself shaking the water off of herself in a bathing suit. The always stunning Frida actress joked that her shaking move was inspired by her beloved pet dogs.

She captioned the video: "I’ve learned so much from my dogs".

Many stunned fans just dropped emojis in the comments section. Salma has been on a legendary tropical vacation, and has been sharing stunning shots from her trip that has given us wanderlust.

WATCH: Salma Hayek shakes off her wet bathing suit

Fans are used to seeing Salma pose up a storm in her bikinis and coverups during her tropical holidays.

Salma insists her flawless physique is 100 per cent natural and the star has previously admitted she's gaining confidence as she gets older. She told People magazine: "When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time. I used to criticise myself so much."

Salma Hayek cheekily joked she learned the shake move from her dogs

Last year, Salma opened up about how she prepares for her holidays, and got refreshingly honest about body confidence.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: "I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year," she said, before adding that she took a lot of her selfies after she got down to her ideal size.

"I'm glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame in it because it was the first week of the vacation." When she heard the world was going back into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, she decided she wasn’t going to deprive herself a second longer.

“After that first week and when I heard that everybody was going back into quarantine, I started eating again."

Salma Hayek has been treating fans to bikini shots during her vacation

When she isn't jetting off on tropical holidays, Salma enjoys nothing more than spending time at home with her family. The actress is married to French businessman François-Henri Pinault, and the pair are doting parents to teenage daughter Valentina.

Valentina kept a low profile growing up but now that she's slightly older, she's been accompanying her famous mom more and more to high-profile events.

She even recently appeared on The Ellen Show in the audience when Salma was a guest, and opened up about her theories of their house being haunted.

