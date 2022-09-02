Salma Hayek parties in striking red bikini as she marks her birthday – watch The Hitman's Bodyguard star turned 56

Salma Hayek made sure she turned 56 in style, as she headed out onto the open seas with friends and partied on a boat.

And she made sure to stand out amongst the crowds, as she wore a daring bright-red bikini as she danced around. In a clip shared to Instagram, the Hollywood superstar showed off her best moves, before getting surprised and turning away from the camera. Salma also filmed some of her day out as she was holding her phone in her hand, alongside a sunhat.

WATCH: Salma Hayek parties in tiny red-hot bikini

Her daring two-piece showed off her flawless figure, and it looked like she'd enjoyed some time in the water with her hair still wet.

In her caption," she wrote: "Happy 56th birthday to me!!!" before writing the same message in Spanish and adding several red-themed emojis after it.

Her followers and friends were quick to wish Salma a happy birthday, as one complimented: "Happy birthday smart, beautiful @salmahayek. 56 never looked so good."

A second said: "Happy Happy Birthday dear Salma. Looking great!!!" while a third posted: "Happy birthday Queen. We love you."

Salma looked astounding in the two-piece

A fourth added: "Wooow, beautiful Salma showing her body and also in the sea that you like so much. I wish you the best, good health, success and happiness, we love you and you are our Great Mexican Pride!!!"

Last month, Salma nearly broke the internet when she took to Instagram to share a stunning bikini photo with her 21.6 million followers.

In the photo, she hung onto a railing and leant back on an epic terrace, and though the view certainly commanded attention, it was, of course, Salma's appearance that stole the show.

Salma has a stunning assortment of bikinis

The star sported a black bikini with a plunging neckline, which was just barely covered by the striped towel she has draped over her shoulders.

She fit into the tropical location perfectly by topping off the beachy look with a straw hat and oversized sunglasses.

She captioned the stunning post with: "Ready for the week," as well as: "Lista para la semana," which is the Spanish translation.

