Salma Hayek spends day out with friend Leonardo DiCaprio The Hollywood titans are good friends

Salma Hayek may be making her return to filming and work after a lush vacation, but she's not passing up the opportunity to spend time with friends.

The actress was spotted according to Deux Moi sightings with none other than fellow Hollywood heavyweight Leonardo DiCaprio.

The two were reportedly seen at Los Angeles restaurant Giorgio Baldi occupying a "big table," and while there's no news on whether they're working on any projects together, it could very well have been an opportunity for the two to catch-up.

The stars have been on good terms for quite a few years now, and while they've never collaborated with each other, they've often worked with the same co-stars and crew.

Over the years, Salma has had nothing but praise for Leonardo, especially for his numerous charitable efforts and environmental conservation work.

Back in 2017, she even dedicated a social media post to him as a means of gratitude for his contribution to funds aiding in Mexican relief efforts.

Salma was spotted with her friend and colleague

Alongside a photograph of the two from an event, she wrote: "Mr #leonardodicaprio on top of all he has done for the #environment and all his efforts to support the people affected by the recent hurricanes, did not forget about #mexico.

"Thank you Leo for your generous contribution to #unicef, may the Virgen of Guadalupe always bless you."

The outing comes on the heels of Leonardo making headlines surrounding reports of his break-up with model girlfriend Camila Morrone.

Sources confirmed to People that the two had apparently called it quits after first being linked together following an outing in Colorado back in 2018.

Leonardo and his girflriend Camila have reportedly broken up

The two apparently made it official when they sat together at the front row of the 2020 Oscars, having been spotted since spending several holidays together and on tropical vacations.

