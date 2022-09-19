First Lady Jill Biden makes subtle tweak to one of her jackets for the Queen's funeral The President and his First Lady entered Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth...

On Monday September 19, First Lady of the United States Jill Biden arrived at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth alongside her husband, President Joe Biden.

RELATED: The Queen's state funeral - Royal family unite in grief - live updates and photos

The 71-year-old opted for a Maison Schiaparelli bespoke suit, which she has worn previously, though the buttons were altered for this particular occasion.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arriving at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth

Last worn on July 15 for a virtual event hosted by the American Ballet Theatre, Jill wore the outfit designed by Daniel Roseberry.

At the time, the black jacket was adorned with bijoux buttons in the shape of eyes, a padlock and a signature 'S'.

For Her Majesty's funeral, Jill opted for the same signature 'S' buttons all the way down.

Jill teamed her all-black outfit with a pair of Marion Parke suede shoes, black gloves, a black headband and a small black clutch bag.

Jill Biden looked elegant as she arrived at Westminster Abbey

After the news of Her Majesty's passing, Joe and Jill Biden released a lovely statement via The White House's website to express their sadness. Within the statement, it read: "We first met the Queen in 1982, travelling to the UK as part of a Senate delegation. And we were honoured that she extended her hospitality to us in June 2021 during our first overseas trip as President and First Lady, where she charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom."

MORE: US President Joe Biden visits the Queen lying in state ahead of Buckingham Palace reception

The couple added: "We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are not only mourning their Queen, but their dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world."