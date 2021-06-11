Jill Biden surprises in bold blazer for UK engagement

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's no secret that Dr Jill Biden loves fashion, and the First Lady made no exception as she teamed up with Kate Middleton on Friday to visit a school in Cornwall.

Joe Biden's wife stepped out in a surprisingly bold pink blazer from Lagence Fashion styled with a simple white midi dress.

The 70-year-old looked stunning as she embarked on her first overseas trip as the First Lady, wearing her hair in her signature blonde bob and sporting natural makeup.

WATCH: Joe and Jill Biden walk out on inauguration day

She finished off the outfit with a subtle pair of earrings and a pearl necklace, which perfectly complemented her stylish ensemble.

We love her sophisticated look, and have found an amazing alternative to her blazer available from Hobbs.

The First Lady looked fabulous in her bright pink blazer

Kate Middleton and Dr Jill Biden's official meeting came ahead of the G7 Leaders reception, in which the Queen, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will all be in attendance.

It has been confirmed that the US President and First Lady will also be meeting the Queen at her Berkshire royal residence during their trip to the UK.

They are set to meet on Sunday 13 June at Windsor Castle, and we can't wait to see what Dr Jill Biden will wear.

Blake jacket, £119 ($260), Hobbs

The Bidens are no strangers to royalty and have struck up a sweet friendship with Prince Harry over the years.

Dr Jill Biden first met Harry during his tour of the US in 2013, during which he attended a reception for British and US wounded warriors in Washington.

The Bidens are good friends with Prince Harry

At that time, Mr Biden and Dr Biden were Vice President and Second Lady under President Obama's administration.

Jill later travelled to London to cheer on the US team at the inaugural Invictus Games in 2014. The Bidens and the Obamas continued to support the event, with Harry involving his grandmother the Queen in a hilarious Twitter exchange for the 2016 Games in Orlando.

