Jill Biden’s fishnets still have everyone talking - and we found the best dupe for $15

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Jill Biden nearly broke the internet when she stepped off of Air Force One wearing a look no one saw coming.

MORE: Who is Joe Biden's wife Jill Biden? Everything you need to know

The First Lady, 69, was spotted exiting the plane at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Monday wearing a pair of sheer black fishnets that set Twitter on fire. Dr. Biden paired the sheer stockings with a black leather mini skirt, a black top, black booties, and a black face mask.

The First Lady set the internet on fire when she exited Air Force One wearing the look

It was a look that went viral - and divided people on social media, but there were quite a few fans who loved Dr. Biden's ensemble and made sure to praise her for rocking it.

“Dr. Jill Biden rockin’ those fishnets and booties [fire emoji],” one person tweeted when photos of Jill wearing the look surfaced. “First Lady Jill Biden looks better in sheer fishnets than I do, and I am absolutely loving it!” another person added. “Wear what you want Flotus!”

MORE: Jill Biden's elegant inauguration shoes had a very romantic meaning behind them

We loved it too, and tracked down a pair of Calzedonia Eco - Q Nova Diamond Mesh Tights for $15 that look exactly like the fishnets Dr. Biden wore.

Calzedonia Eco - Q Nova Diamond Mesh Tights, $15, Calzedonia

Dr. Biden has continued to prove that she’s not afraid to keep making style statements now that she's the First Lady.

The FLOTUS stunned - and appeared to take inspiration from Meghan Markle when she wore her final outfit for President Joe Biden's inauguration in January.

READ: Joe Biden to make huge change to the White House – and it's adorable

Dr. Biden looked sensational in a custom-made, ivory, double-breasted cashmere jacket and matching silk wool cady dress by New York designer Gabriela Hearst – whose designs have also been spotted on Kate Middleton.

Dr. Jill Biden's dress featured the official flowers from every state and territory in the United States

But it was the special finishing touches on Dr. Biden's ensemble that drew similarities to Meghan's now-iconic Givenchy wedding gown.

The First Lady's frock featured embroidery along the organza bodice and sleeves, which highlighted the official flowers from every state and territory in the United States, according to a press release from the designer.

Similarly, Meghan's beautiful wedding veil was embroidered with the national flowers of each of the 53 Commonwealth countries.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.