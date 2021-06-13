Jill Biden takes tea with the Queen in stunning pastel blue suit The President and the First Lady met Her Majesty at Windsor Castle

Dr Jill Biden has joined her husband President Joe Biden as they joined the Queen for tea at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

MORE: Jill Biden's $1.2million White House transformation with husband Joe revealed

The First Lady looked radiant in pastel blue outfit to meet with Her Majesty, teaming the classic dress and matching blazer with a pair of delicate pointed-toe heels and a dazzling silver brooch. The Queen, meanwhile, looked elegant in a pink floral number for the occasion.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen meets Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the G7 summit

It's not the first time the First Lady has worn the blue number, donning the same outfit during an engagement in Virginia last month.

The President and his wife were welcomed to the monarch's Berkshire residence with a Guard of Honour, before entering the castle to have some tea with Her Majesty.

The President and First Lady arrived in Windsor earlier today

The First couple are in the UK for a number of days, and attended the G7 Summit in Cornwall earlier in the week. On Thursday, Dr Biden was asked about her plans to meet the Queen, and revealed that they were hoping to discuss some important topics.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton mark Prince Philip's 100th birthday with emotional message

She said: "Well, we're hoping to focus, I think, on education.

Jill and Joe Biden will join The Queen for tea this afternoon

"Joe and I are both looking forward to meeting the Queen. That's an exciting part of the visit for us. We've looked forward to this for weeks and now it's finally here. It's a beautiful beginning."

MORE: When will Prince William and Kate Middleton meet their new niece?

It's been a busy week for the Queen, who also headed to Cornwall on Friday to attend the G7 Summit alongside the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The First Lady was a vision in blue for her tea with The Queen

Her Majesty, Camilla and Kate also attended an event in celebration of The Big Lunch at the Eden Project, which will form part of next year's Platinum Jubilee events.

On Saturday, the Queen also marked her official birthday at a scaled-down Trooping the Colour parade at Windsor Castle.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.