Holly Willoughby's pussy-bow blouse is selling out at the speed of light

Holly Willoughby wowed on Wednesday's This Morning wearing a beautifully put-together outfit. The 41-year-old wore a brown, leather-look pencil skirt by Wyse London, and she teamed it with a gorgeous, pussy-bow blouse from & Other Stories.

The 'Neck Tie Silk Blouse' is made in a relaxed, fluid silhouette and is easy to tuck into a waistband, and is great for layering. It costs £120 and currently all sizes are in stock, but it's selling out fast, so don't delay should you wish to invest.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby flaunts her stylish dress on This Morning

Holly's look was put together by Danielle Whiteman, who also contributes to her Wylde Moon website.

Speaking about her relationship with the talented professional, the mother-of-three previously said: "I would be lost without Danielle. For me, her true power lies in her attention to detail. I always feel safe in her hands as she knows how to dress women to look good in real life, not just in a captured image. Danielle is an unflappable calm in any situation, always there with a needle and thread to protect my modesty from the red light’s prying eye."

Dannielle - who has worked with the blonde beauty for a long time - gave a fab interview with Wylde Moon about what it's like working with one of the UK's most famous women, and it's fascinating. She has a kit brimming with things to get Holly red-carpet ready, from Spanx, anti-static spray and body tape!

Holly's blouse:

Neck Tie Silk Blouse, £120, & Other Stories

Holly said of Dannielle's dream kit: "Her kit of knickers, tape and nipple stickers is quite an incredible sight, and it's safe to say that she’s gotten to know me very, very well over the years!

"I’m not a model and I’m not a straight up and down sample size kind of girl, so putting your trust in another person to dress you is really hard, and that trust comes only with time and experience."

