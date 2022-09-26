Holly Willoughby finally returns to Instagram in statement £380 outfit

Holly Willoughby has been absent from Instagram for quite some time, but she returned on Monday morning to brighten up our rainy day, wearing a brand new outfit on This Morning.

The mother-of-three, who has avoided posting out of respect for the late Queen Elizabeth II, rocked a beautiful pink top by Cefinn - Samantha Cameron's fashion label - and a matching pink pleated skirt. The top comes in at £140, and the skirt, £240. Sharing a picture of herself rocking the pink getup, she said: "Morning Monday… see you at 10am on @thismorning Today we’re joined by everyone’s favourite love story Harry Redknapp and his beautiful Sandra… #hwstyle. Skirt and knitwear by @cefinnstudio."

WATCH: Holly Willoughby flaunts her stylish dress on This Morning

Blonde Holly is often pictured in bright tones and really loves the colour pink. She previously told HELLO!: "Stop being nervous about wearing pink!

"Stop being nervous about wearing any colour. I think we have this thing in our heads that you have to wear black because black is super super fashionable - you shouldn't be afraid of colour at all. Just be a bit proud, a bit bold and a bit confident - if not just wear some pink knickers."

Colette Button Detail Contrast Cuff Jumper, £140, Cefinn & Colette Pleated Knit Midi Skirt With Contrast Hem, £240, Cefinn

Holly boasts a whopping eight million Instagram followers, who adore keeping up to date with her outfits on the days she appears on television. That being said, she previously confessed that she hasn’t always been so confident with fashion. "It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of rollercoaster with fashion really because I find fashion quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by it," she said. "But yeah, I've got more into it and I think as I've got older I've got used to what does work and what doesn't. I've also gotten a bit braver as well about trying different things."

