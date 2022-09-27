Holly Willoughby is raving about this £32 Zara knitted dress - act fast

On Tuesday, Holly Willoughby released a new feature in her much-loved style section on her Wylde Moon website and it was all about transitional dressing now autumn is finally here.

Every month, the mother-of-three shares some of her very best beauty and style tips, which are written by her stylist Danielle Whiteman.

We were delighted to see some incredible high street buys, including a fabulous dress from Zara which costs just £32.99. The 'Blue Ribbed Knit Dress' is ideal for layering - a style trick Holly is a fan of.

The feature explains: "Layering is key when curating a transitional wardrobe, as temperatures can vary immensely throughout the day. A collection of lightweight pieces that can be styled just as beautifully for those end of summer days as they can for autumn is the goal."

Holly's stylist revealed her autumn must-haves

Sharing some handy tips on how to wear the Zara steal, Holly's stylist explained: "Something which will take you from autumn and all the way through to winter is the simple knitted jumper dress, which is enjoying a bit of a comeback this season.

Ribbed Knit Dress, £32.99, Zara

"A great foundation to an autumn/winter look, play it safe with biscuit tones, or add a pop of colour with this beautiful Blue Ribbed Knit Dress from Zara, £32.99. Wear with chunky boots and layer with a boxy wool blazer in a similar tone for an effortless, yet put-together look."

Square Neck Rib Knit Midi Dress, £65, Nobody's Child

Speaking about the bond the TV presenter has with her stylist Dannielle, Holly previously said: "I would be lost without Danielle. For me, her true power lies in her attention to detail.

"I always feel safe in her hands as she knows how to dress women to look good in real life, not just in a captured image. Danielle is an unflappable calm in any situation, always there with a needle and thread to protect my modesty from the red light’s prying eye."

