15 times the Kardashians slayed Halloween with the most epic costumes Nobody does Halloween quite like the Kardashians

Listen up, it's officially spooky season. October has hit and Halloween is just weeks away, have you thought about your costume yet?

There's no denying the Kardashians are the queens of costumes when it comes to the holidays – and Halloween is no exception. While most people tend to agonise over just one costume that will help them spook – or seduce – it's a completely different story when it comes to one of the most famous families in the world.

Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie never disappoint with their Halloween costumes. From Kendall's unforgettable Pamela Anderson to Khloe's jaw-dropping Cruella Devil, each sister serves the ultimate platter of enviable looks each October.

If you need some inspiration then look no further than our favourite reality TV stars and their mind-blowing Halloween costumes over the years…

Kendall Jenner - Halloween 2020

Kendall dressed up as Pamela Anderson from her 1996 flick Barb Wire, straddling a motorbike, encouraging people to vote – there are just too many things to love about this costume and photo!

Kim Kardashian - Halloween 2020

Tiger King was clearly a hit with A-listers because even Kim couldn't resist getting in on the Carole Baskin action - her kids and BFF included!

Kourtney Kardashian - Halloween 2020

There's something so good about a simple costume that everyone can recognise, like Kourtney and BFF Steph Shepherd's hot dog on a stick girls. The duo looked gorgeous and even had props, including condiment dispensers, real corndogs, and soft drink cups.

Kendall Jenner – Halloween 2019

There is just nothing to dislike about Kendall's costume last year, part nymph and part fairy, it was a golden spectacular!

Kourtney Kardashian – Halloween 2019

You can never go wrong with a figure-hugging black dress, long black wig and some very pale makeup with a pop of colour on your lips.

Kourtney Kardashian – Halloween 2019

Equally, you can't fail if you go the complete opposite and dress up as Dolly Parton. The tassels, metallic shorts and cowboy hat are an easy way to ring in 31 October – just don't forget all the extra padding…

Kim Kardashian – Halloween 2019

This has to be our favourite Halloween costume Kim has ever worn. While dressing up as Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde may not be the most elaborate costume, the fact that Kim even recreated Elle Wood's famous video essay for Harvard Law School wins her all the extra points.

Khloe Kardashian – Halloween 2019

There is just so much to love about this photo. Khloe's commitment to Halloween is undeniable! The monochrome outfit, the fur wrap, dressing True up as a Dalmatian and even adding in puppies, Khloe totally nailed Cruella de Vil.

Kourtney, Kim, Kylie, Kendall, and Khloe – Halloween 2018

Who can forget when the sisters joined forces to dress up as Victoria's Secret Angels for Halloween in 2018? They were sent "actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night" – you can't get more authentic than that!

Kendall Jenner – Halloween 2018

We love Kendall Jenner's 2018 Halloween look so much! It's like Barbie wandered onto the set of Austin Powers and became a fem-bot. From the exaggerated bouffant hair, flawless complexion and pink pouty lips to her Romy & Michelle-inspired pink sheer and feathered negligée – Kendall nailed this look.

Kylie Jenner – Halloween 2018

One costume is never enough on Halloween! In 2018, Kylie dressed up like a Barbie doll, complete with her own plastic box and everything. While you may not have the resources to procure your own Barbie box – we hear you – donning a pink ensemble with a blonde wig is an easy win.

Khloe Kardashian – Halloween 2017

For all you Game of Thrones fans, this is one to try. Khloe, who was four months pregnant, bared her tummy in a Daenerys Targaryen outfit that featured a leather skirt, silver crop top and so much fur as she posed alongside then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who was dressed as Khal Drogo from the HBO hit.

Kylie Jenner – Halloween 2016

If you thought leather chaps and a bikini top was a combo you wouldn't see again after Christina Aguilera rocked it back in 2002, Kylie proved you wrong in 2016. This photo really does speak for itself.

Kim Kardashian – Halloween 2012

A classic costume that has been done many times, but Kim managed to breathe new life into Batman's nemesis, Catwoman. If we could pull off skintight leather like Kim, then we wouldn't need Halloween as an excuse to wear it…

Kim Kardashian – Halloween 2011

Kim is clearly a fan of the enemies of Batman because in 2011 she went as another foe of the caped crusader, Poison Ivy.

