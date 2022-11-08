Kylie Jenner gives us gothic mermaid vibes in split-to-the-thigh dress

On Monday evening, the gorgeous Kylie Jenner turned heads on the red carpet at the CFDA Awards, wearing a dress that really turned our heads.

The mother-of-two donned a stunning black dress that had a shirred bodice with an asymmetric neckline, and a form-fitting black skirt that featured sassy, split-to-the-thigh detail. How incredible?

The 25-year-old added black stiletto shoes, a smattering of diamonds and wore her hair up high in a slicked-back updo. Taking to Instagram, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a smouldering video of herself ahead of the awards, and fans showered her look with praise in the comments section.

Kylie joined her momager Kris Jenner on the red carpet, who looked dazzling in a full-length black gown with gathered detail at the shoulder. She added majorly glam gold, shoulder-grazing earrings and a black clutch bag with gold detail.

Kylie and Kris at the CFDA Awards

The pair were at the prestigious award ceremony to support Kim Kardashian, who won an award for her shapewear brand, Skims. The mother-of-four won the first-ever Innovation Award which was presented by Amazon Fashion.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian wearing shimmering dresses

Looking svelte, Kim wore a bandeau dress made of transparent latex. Her hair was slicked back and flawless makeup complimented her features. Praising her brand when she accepted her award, the fashion mogul said: "We have put a strong emphasis since our launch on continuing to shape the industry to embrace size equality and diversity as a fixture and not just a trend and I see so many of you are doing just that."

Younger sister Khloe was also present, looking like a goddess in an iridescent bronze lamé floor length dress that had a cut-out detail at the waist. Her hair was tendered by Chris Appleton, in a sleek bun and her metallic makeup totally complimented her dress.

Top marks Kardashian/Jenners!

