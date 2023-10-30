Kourtney Kardashian's feud with sister Kim addressed for first time by Travis Barker as he recalls past fling with sister-in-law

Travis Barker is wading into the drama between his wife Kourtney Kardashian and her sister Kim Kardashian that has been airing on Hulu's The Kardashians, but only to shut down any rumors about his involvement.

Fans of the famous family have long-suspected that the Blink-182 rapper is at the center of the Kardashian sister feud, with many viewers wondering whether his previous, short-lived fling with his sister-in-law has anything to do with it.

Speculation largely comes from resurfaced excerpts from his 2016 memoir Can I Say, where he recalls finding Kim attractive back in 2006, when he briefly dated her BFF Paris Hilton.

Now, in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Travis is urging fans to leave his past comments in the past.

"I obviously shared all that stuff because I wanted to move past it. It was therapeutic for me," he first explained.

He then reminded fans: "That's her sister," maintaining: "She knows we used to talk. Nothing bad was going on."

© Getty Travis, pictured above with Kim in 2007, knew the Kardashian sisters for decades before he married Kourtney

Travis further declared: "You give people a little information and they think they've solved the mystery of 'this is why they're fighting.' It's just so ridiculous."

He went on to gush about how much Kourtney, and their romance, saved him, especially when it came to his fear of flying. Travis was in a tragic plane crash in September of 2008, which left the two pilots, his personal assistant Chris Baker and his security guard Charles Still dead, and him with severe injuries and PTSD. After the crash, both him and his children Landon, 20, and Alabama, 17, developed a fear of flying, one he didn't get over until Kourtney came along.

© Getty Kim and Kourtney have been feuding on their show, though have shared their support from each other off the screen

He added to the Times: "I think the power of love really helped me," adding: "Kourt made it so I fly, my kids fly now. She healed us."

Kourtney herself hasn't largely addressed the supposed feud between her and her sister, though the intense fights aired on The Kardashians were filmed months ago.

© Instagram Kourtney recently shared a sweet tribute to her sister for her birthday

The soon-to-be mother-of-four did share a heartfelt birthday tribute to her younger sister on her birthday earlier this month, where she joked: "People think the fights they've seen on TV are bad, if only they got to witness the hair pulling, nail digging ones from early high school. The joys of sisterhood."

She continued: "I love you deeply forever and always. May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy."

Plus, just this weekend, Kourtney shared yet another ode to her sister, when she dressed up for Halloween in Kim's viral, headline-making 2012 floral dress by Givenchy, which she wore to the Met Gala when pregnant with her first child, daughter North West.

