Best Halloween costumes for kids for 2024: From Beetlejuice to Barbie & the cutest dinosaur you've ever seen

October is fast approaching which can only mean one thing - it's Halloween month! We don't know about you, but we are embracing all things autumnal, from pumpkin spice lattes to winter coats and festive, 'fall' decorations.

Children love dressing up for Halloween and there are lots of opportunities to get involved with; from school festivities to trick or treating. Which outfit do you go with? Conventionally scary or spookily chic? Barbie, Disney, or traditional? If you're undecided don't worry, because we've found some incredible Halloween costumes for kids in all categories to suit any budget. Keep scrolling.

What are the best Halloween costumes for kids?

As a mum of a boy and a girl, I like to incorporate a little style into my children's Halloween outfits. You can find some really stylish Halloween pieces online, as well as in your local supermarket - you just need to look. Also, it's key to get in early - the best designs always sell out quickly!

What are the most popular Halloween costumes for 2024

This year, it seems to be all about Beetlejuice, what with the new film being in cinemas right now. Witches are as big as ever, and even Godzilla is making a comeback (according to TikTok). The Barbie movie may have been last year, but the blonde icon is still loved by many, and Disney costumes have cemented their place as always, and are a fail-safe winner.

How I chose the best Halloween costumes for kids

Everything listed below has the option to arrive within three working days - and of course, if you are an Amazon Prime customer, you'll get speedy delivery. Kid-friendly: For me personally, it's all about what your children actually want to wear. I saw an amazing Lion outfit that I think my son would look super cute in, but he really wants to be a ghost or a dinosaur. You can try to put them in something you will love on your Instagram feed, but it's not about you. Babies and toddlers though - you have free reign!

Halloween costumes for kids ideas

TU Beetlejuice Costume © TU £14 AT TU SAINSBURYS Editor's Note: This Beetlejuice costume from TU @ Sainsbury's will delight all fans of the film. It includes a two piece outfit and even a green wig. So fun and under £15.

Amazon Pumpkin Costume © Amazon Editor's Note: Nothing says Halloween more than the vegetable of the season and this slip-on Pumpkin costume from Amazon will create a serious impact! We are living for the hat too, amazing!



H&M Witch Fancy Dress Set © H&M £6.80 AT H&M Editor's Note: We are swooning over this cute set which consists of an alice band and a matching wand. The Alice band is designed as a witch’s hat with a glittery tulle veil.

Rockahula Pumpkin Bag © Rockahula £15 AT ROCKAHULA Editor's Note: If your child wants to get in with the scary spirit but in a subtle way; or, they want to stash their Trick or Treat goodies in style, this adorable pumpkin cross-body bag is so sweet and the perfect kitsch size. Why don't they make this for adults? Rockahula also has the sweetest spooky hair clips and headbands too - perfect if you fancy making your child a 'Boo' box.



Mimi & Lulu Clown Polka-Dot Hat & Collar Set © Mimi & Lulu £22 AT SELFRIDGES Editor's Note: This is the most stylish clown costume you will ever see, I'm sure of it! This delightful set from Mimi & Lulu comes with a ruffle collar and hat set that is adorned with polka dots. How cute?



Amazon Ghost Costume For Kids © Amazon Editor's Note: Girly girls who can't let go of all things pink and frothy will adore this cute ghost dress! It comes with some glam faux fur and would you look at the cute ghoul hood? Genius.



Matalan Vampire Outfit © Matalan £19 AT MATALAN Editor's Note: Classic yet surprisingly chic. This fabulous vampire outfit from Matalan is giving Edward Cullen. We are loving the cape, staff and best of all, the eye-catching medallion!



Disney Buzz Lightyear Outfit © Disney £32 AT DISNEY Editor's Note: Not strictly scary but you can't go wrong with Buzz Lightyear can you? This amazing outfit is a must for any Toy Story fan - and best of all, the wings even light up, just like the real deal.



Barbie Fancy Dress outfit from John Lewis © John Lewis Editor's Note: Barbie is still big news and any fan of the most famous doll in the world will adore wearing this cute, ballerina-style getup. It comes with the most adorable, glittering tutu and of course, the iconic logo.

Meri Meri Dinosaur outfit © Meri Meri £55 AT MERI MERI Editor's Note: For all those kids that are prehistoric obsessed, this Dinosaur costume from Meri Meri is such a winner. The hooded cape is easy to put on and It's embellished with black felt nostrils and eyes, and white felt teeth. So cute! Best of all, it's not just for Halloween either; pop in the dressing up box for future playtime, too.

