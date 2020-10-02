Kylie Jenner's epic house transformation will inspire you for Halloween The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star got a head start on Halloween

Her annual Halloween party may be out of the question this year, but Kylie Jenner has still pulled out all of the stops for All Hallows Eve by decorating her entire mansion with creepy decorations.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said she is already in "full Halloween mode" at her Holmby Hills mansion, as she shared a series of photos showing the décor both inside and outside her house.

Kylie has opted for subtle touches in her living room, including placing orange candles on her bookcase along with a sign that reads: "A Witch Lives Here With Her Little Monster."

Meanwhile, in the kitchen Kylie has everything from Halloween-themed tea towels to tableware, including bowls designed to look like pumpkins and ghosts that have been filled with sweets. The mum-of-one even has some iced biscuits in the shape of ghosts and spiders in a glass-domed dish on top of her island unit.

Kylie Jenner has already decorated her home for Halloween

It appears no area of the house has gone untouched, with two creepy witch models standing guard outside the entrance to one of her rooms. "My friends," Kylie captioned the photo.

The 23-year-old said she is in "full Halloween mode"

The 23-year-old also told fans: "We haven't stopped," as she unveiled the latest room to get a Halloween makeover – a kitchen and bar which has been decorated with larger-than-life spiders hanging down the walls, and an array of spooky Halloween-themed models along the countertop.

Kylie has decorated her entire house

But it is the outside of Kylie's house that has been given the most dramatic makeover. Huge displays of orange lights cover the walls around the exterior of her lavish home, while two life-size mummy statues stand on either side of the double doors leading inside.

The mum-of-one has decorated both inside and outside her home

Kylie often decorates her house to celebrate different holidays, and in 2019 she turned her home into a pumpkin patch while throwing a Halloween party for her daughter Stormi and her friends.

