10 mind-blowing Halloween costumes for 2023: Adele, Kourtney Kardashian, more

Hollywood's fashion set seriously delivered in the style stakes on Halloween weekend, delivering up a platter of scarily good costumes to attend the A-lister parties of the season.

While the likes of Paris Hilton, Justin Bieber, Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler were amongst the stars to attend the legendary Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills, the Kardashians appeared to host haunting house parties in their own homes.

From ghoulish getups to genius pop culture creations, keep scrolling to discover the sartorial successes from the stars for Halloween 2023.

Paris Hilton © Shutterstock Paris did away with her signature blonde locks for Halloween this year, transforming herself into the world's most glamorous toadstool in a vampy vinyl bodysuit and fringed scarlet chaps. The mother-of-one added a raven-haired wig and mushroom hat to her kitsch costume - which was formerly worn by her close friend Katy Perry for a performance in August 2022. Sharing is caring!

Adele Adele got into the Halloween spirit for her Las Vegas residency, channelling Morticia Adams to perform on 27 and 28 October.

Kourtney Kardashian © Instagram The Kardashians, like most sisters, like to poke fun at their siblings' faux pas. In a nod to Kim Kardashian's infamous Met Gala debut dress from 2013, pregnant Kourtney wore her sister's bespoke Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci dress - and it landed perfectly with fans. "Stole her wedding country. Stole her met gala look. Iconic. Truly," penned a fan in the comments.

Hailey Bieber © Instagram / @haileybieber We can always rely on Hailey Bieber to deliver an immaculate performance on Halloween - and this year's spooky look paid homage to iconic slasher movie, Scary Movie. Recreating the movie's horrifying opening scene, Hailey channelled Carmen Electra in a blood-soaked white lingerie set - and fans were convinced it was Justin behind the Ghostface mask. "I’m sorry everyone she WON Halloween this year," penned a fan. © Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Later, Hailey and Justin channelled Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm from the classic cartoon The Flintstones for J Morgan and Michael Braun's Halloween party, going all-out with an electric orange wig and prehistoric costumes.

Jodie Turner-Smith © Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock British actress Jodie Turner-Smith leaned into Halloween couture in a cow-inspired costume to attend Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun's Halloween party in West Hollywood.

Kate Beckinsale © Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Kate Beckinsale, 50, looked otherworldly to party in West Hollywood as she transformed herself into one of American cinema's most alluring sci-fi figures. The actress revived Barbarella, the buxom space traveller made famous by Jane Fonda in the iconic 1968 film of the same name, directed by Roger Vadim.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly © Michael Kovac Power couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly transformed themselves into characters from Kill Bill for this year's Halloween. Megan, 37, looked iconic dressed as the teenage assassin Gogo, in the character’s classic schoolgirl outfit. The Jennifer’s Body star wore faux bangs with her usual jet black tresses and added a gory twist of blood dripping down her face as an ode to the moment Gogo weeps blood in the film.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler © Getty Surprisingly, Austin Butler didn't dress as Elvis for Halloween, instead rocking a mop of blonde hair to revive 1960s Andy Warhol as his girlfriend Kaia dressed as Edie Sedgwick.