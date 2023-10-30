Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Insane celebrity Halloween costumes 2023: Adele, Kourtney Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale, more

Subscribe

Subscribe

10 mind-blowing Halloween costumes for 2023: Adele, Kourtney Kardashian, more

The style set served up some scarily good costumes for Halloween this year, from Adele to Megan Fox

Celebrity Halloween costumes
Georgia Brown
Georgia BrownLifestyle Writer
Share this:

Hollywood's fashion set seriously delivered in the style stakes on Halloween weekend, delivering up a platter of scarily good costumes to attend the A-lister parties of the season. 

While the likes of Paris Hilton, Justin Bieber, Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler were amongst the stars to attend the legendary Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills, the Kardashians appeared to host haunting house parties in their own homes.

From ghoulish getups to genius pop culture creations, keep scrolling to discover the sartorial successes from the stars for Halloween 2023.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton dressed as Katy Perry / a mushroom for Halloween© Shutterstock

Paris did away with her signature blonde locks for Halloween this year, transforming herself into the world's most glamorous toadstool in a vampy vinyl bodysuit and fringed scarlet chaps. 

The mother-of-one added a raven-haired wig and mushroom hat to her kitsch costume - which was formerly worn by her close friend Katy Perry for a performance in August 2022. Sharing is caring!

Adele 

Adele got into the Halloween spirit for her Las Vegas residency, channelling Morticia Adams to perform on 27 and 28 October.

Kourtney Kardashian 

Kourtney Kardashian wears a floral dress while heavily pregnant© Instagram

The Kardashians, like most sisters, like to poke fun at their siblings' faux pas. In a nod to Kim Kardashian's infamous Met Gala debut dress from 2013, pregnant Kourtney wore her sister's bespoke Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci dress - and it landed perfectly with fans. 

"Stole her wedding country. Stole her met gala look. Iconic. Truly," penned a fan in the comments.

Hailey Bieber

Haily Bieber wears white lingerie and cowers from a Ghostface figure© Instagram / @haileybieber

We can always rely on Hailey Bieber to deliver an immaculate performance on Halloween - and this year's spooky look paid homage to iconic slasher movie, Scary Movie.

Recreating the movie's horrifying opening scene, Hailey channelled Carmen Electra in a blood-soaked white lingerie set - and fans were convinced it was Justin behind the Ghostface mask.

"I’m sorry everyone she WON Halloween this year," penned a fan.

ustin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen arriving to Vas Morgan and Michael Braun's Halloween Party on October 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

Later, Hailey and Justin channelled Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm from the classic cartoon The Flintstones for J Morgan and Michael Braun's Halloween party, going all-out with an electric orange wig and prehistoric costumes.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith wears a cow print dress© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

British actress Jodie Turner-Smith leaned into Halloween couture in a cow-inspired costume to attend Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun's Halloween party in West Hollywood.

Kate Beckinsale 

Kate Beckinsale is seen arriving to Vas Morgan and Michael Braun's Halloween Party on October 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

Kate Beckinsale, 50, looked otherworldly to party in West Hollywood as she transformed herself into one of American cinema's most alluring sci-fi figures.

The actress revived Barbarella, the buxom space traveller made famous by Jane Fonda in the iconic 1968 film of the same name, directed by Roger Vadim.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox attended the party with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly© Michael Kovac

Power couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly transformed themselves into characters from Kill Bill for this year's Halloween. 

Megan, 37, looked iconic dressed as the teenage assassin Gogo, in the character’s classic schoolgirl outfit. The Jennifer’s Body star wore faux bangs with her usual jet black tresses and added a gory twist of blood dripping down her face as an ode to the moment Gogo weeps blood in the film.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler attend the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. © Getty

Surprisingly, Austin Butler didn't dress as Elvis for Halloween, instead rocking a mop of blonde hair to revive 1960s Andy Warhol as his girlfriend Kaia dressed as Edie Sedgwick. 

Kendall Jenner

Kendal Jenner as Marylin Monroe© Instagram / @kendalljenner

"Happy birthday, Mister President," wrote Kendall Jenner as she sported a coiled blonde wig and silhouette-skimming black top for Halloween, resplendent with 1950s muse Marylin Monroe. 

Other topics

More Celebrity Style

See more