Newly married Jess Wright stuns in nude leather leggings on red carpet

Jess Wright has been delighting fans by sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of her wedding with William Lee-Kemp over the past few weeks, but she swapped her beautiful bridal dresses for skintight leather leggings on Tuesday.

The TV star, who recently tied the knot in Majorca, looked incredible in nude leggings which perfectly showcased her trim figure. She paired them with a loose white shirt with a Peter Pan collar and pearl buttons. Accessorising to perfection, Jess added elegant gold jewellery and matching nude boots, finishing off her look with glamorous makeup and her hair falling past her shoulders in a sleek straight style.

The latest photos were taken at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards, which took place at the Corinthia London in association with Childrensalon. Other stars who walked this year's red carpet include Elizabeth Hurley, Alesha Dixon, Giovanna Fletcher and Andrea McLean, who gathered to celebrate people - both famous and not - who have empowered and inspired others during the last 12 months.

Countryfile and BBC Radio Four's Woman's Hour presenter Anita Rani is hosting the awards alongside HELLO! Editor-in-Chief Rosie Nixon. The pair served on the awards judging panel alongside Lorraine Kelly, Vick Hope and Kate Silverton.

Jess looked beautiful at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards. Photo: Justin Goff/Goff Photos

Tuesday marked Jess's first red carpet appearance as a married woman after she got wed William in front of family and friends, including brother Mark Wright and sister-in-law Michelle Keegan, in the Basílica de Sant Francesc in Palma on 9 September.

For her big day, Jess rocked three beautiful wedding dresses. Pictured inside the church, the bride looked stunning in a Milla Nova gown featuring long sleeves, a low V-neck and a layered tulle skirt, teamed with a sparkling diamond tiara and a veil.

Jess wearing her Milla Nova wedding dress

Recalling the first time he saw Jess, Will – who looked dapper in a black suit and bow tie – told HELLO!: "She looked so beautiful. The dress was unbelievable; even more spectacular than I thought it would be. The whole church gasped. It was one of those unforgettable moments."

Jess changed into an equally beautiful evening gown from Vivienne Westwood for the evening reception, complete with a strapless neckline with a large bow at the back and a tiered skirt, before wearing her third dress by Australian design house Pallas Couture.

