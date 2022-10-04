Carol Vorderman turns heads in bodycon dress at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards 2022 The star looked killer in the striking number

If there is one person who knows how to command attention with their wardrobe, it's Carol Vorderman. The star attended HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards 2022 and as always, stepped out in style for the glittering event which was held at the Corinthia Hotel.

Carol, 61, slipped on the slinkiest bodycon number by Self Portrait featuring a charming chartreuse tone, all-over rhinestone detailing, long sleeves, a rounded neckline and a midi length. Coined the 'GG Dress,' by the royally-approved label, the sparkle-peppered, lime green garment retails at £420.

She slipped on a pair of barely-there heels featuring a clear frame and a nude sole - which quite literally elevated her glittering attire.

The TV veteran styled her long tresses down loose in a freshly prepped blowdry and opted for a rich glamour glow. She sported a makeup palette consisting of flawless skin tone, a generous dusting of rosy blush, a sun-kissed glow and midnight-hued smoky eye.

Carol looked radiant in chartreuse

The star clasped a molten bronze handbag to complete her thoroughly modern aesthetic. She greeted excited crowds who were enamoured with her youthful attire.

The HELLO! Inspiration Awards 2022 will build on the legacy left by our previous Star Women awards, which shone a light on incredible acts of kindness and community from women, famous and not, who went that extra mile to help others. The event is sponsored by luxury childrenswear retailer Childsplay Clothing.

The star looked so glam at the celeb-studded event

Last year's event saw Kate Garraway named winner of the Inspiration of the Year while WellChild's 45 nurses won the Community award. The prizes handed out at the ceremony include the Star Mum award as well as the #HelloToKindness prize, which builds on our successful social media campaign to encourage positive interaction on the internet and which has the backing of Sarah, Duchess of York, and David and Victoria Beckham.

In terms of the judging panel, Women's Hour and Countryfile presenter Anita Rani joined Strictly Come Dancing's Johannes Radebe, Julia Bradbury, Saira Khan and our editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon to help whittle down the shortlist for two prestigious awards ahead of this year's ceremony.

Each category shines a spotlight on people - both famous and not - who have inspired others with their bravery and kindness, with last year's winners including Sir Elton John and David Furnish, Clara Amfo and Rochelle Humes.

