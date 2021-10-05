Anita Rani looks gorgeous in flirty figure-flattering dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

How incredible did Anita Rani look at the Inspiration Awards on Tuesday? The Countryfile presenter joined HELLO!'s Editor-in-Chief Rosie Nixon to host the awards at the Corinthia London in association with Childrensalon.

Strutting her stuff on the red carpet, Anita was pictured wearing a figure-hugging dress by Caroline Constas. The silk floral number featured a colourful print, a floor-skimming, ruffled skirt and matching detailing on the sleeves, and she completed her look with a gold necklace – beautiful!

WATCH: Inspiration Awards: The Judges

Beauty wise, the star styled her bob in loose curls and sported glowing makeup.

Love her outfit? With its luxurious fabric and pretty print, it already appears to have sold out, but there are several other similar options you can still get your hands on.

The Countryfile presenter wore a colourful Caroline Constas. Photos: Justin Goff/Goff Photos

HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards saw celebrities and real life heroes – including the likes of Saira Khan who opted for a stylish Serena Blue two-piece and Elizabeth Hurley who looked stunning in a plunging pink suit by The Deck – come in their throes to pick up awards and celebrate the talents of many inspirational people.

The ceremony itself has been built on the success of the magazine's Star Mum Awards in 2018 and Star Women Awards in 2019.

Anita co-hosted the awards alongside HELLO!'s Editor-in-Chief Rosie Nixon

Anita was not only serving as co-host at the event, but she was also part of the judging panel alongside Lorraine Kelly, Vick Hope and Kate Silverton.

The BBC Radio Four's Woman's Hour presenter doesn't always share her outfit details with her followers, but she did previously reassure fans that celebrities are just like us and suffer wardrobe mishaps too!

Anita took to Instagram earlier this year to tell her followers that she wore her stripy shirt all day inside out. "My husband has just pointed out I've had my shirt on inside out ALL DAY. We cool over here! #lockdownlife," she wrote.

