We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Can we talk about Rochelle Humes' stunning autumnal look worn to the HELLO! Inspiration Awards on Tuesday? The This Morning presenter proved knitwear is officially back in season as she rocked a stylish chocolate brown dress – and we're obsessed with her look.

SEE: Sarah Ferguson, Elizabeth Hurley and Alesha Dixon lead the glamour at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards

Looking fabulous in House of Sunny's iconic 'Hockney' dress, Rochelle looked glamorous as ever in the flattering, figure-hugging frock.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rochelle Humes moves Marvin Humes' BRIT for her new HELLO! Inspiration Award

Featuring a scooped neck and statement geometric pattern, all eyes were on the stylish mother-of-three as she walked HELLO!'s red carpet at the Corinthia London.

Teaming her autumnal fit with chic knee-high boots, Rochelle let her flowing raven hair fall past her shoulders in loose curls.

MORE: Meet the judging panel for the HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards 2021

SEE: Rochelle Humes' daily diet: The This Morning star's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

The star completed her look with a perfectly paired neutral makeup look, consisting of mocha eyeshadow and a classic nude lip. Simply stunning!

Rochelle took home HELLO!'s Fashion Gamechanger Award

After House of Sunny's viral 'Hockney' dress sold out over the summer in its signature green and yellow print, we're loving that Rochelle chose to rock the brand's latest drop in a new, seasonal colour.

If you're looking to replicate Rochelle's effortless look this autumn, you'll need to be quick - the iconic dress is set to be a sellout.

House of Sunny Hockney Dress, £100, Selfrdiges

HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards are in association with Childrensalon, celebrities and real-life heroes have come to pick up awards and celebrate the talents of many inspirational people.

The ceremony itself has been built on the success of the magazine's Star Mum Awards in 2018 and Star Women Awards in 2019, and was created to highlight people - both famous and not - whose talents have empowered and inspired others during the last 12 months.

On receiving her Fashion Gamechanger award, Rochelle gushed: "I'm so honoured, so flattered! I discovered I'm a lot better at presenting the awards versus receiving them... but yeah! I just thought 'are you sure you've got the right girl?' But it's me apparently!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.