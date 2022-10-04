Robin Roberts looks sensational in figure-flattering jumpsuit fans love The TV star was in LA

Robin Roberts' behind-the-scenes outfit from her visit to DWTS belonged front and center.

The Good Morning America host astounded fans with a flared jumpsuit and heels which showed off her athletic physique.

Robin looked sensational as she interviewed her GMA co-star, Sam Champion, in a clip and photos she posted on Instagram.

WATCH: Robin Roberts shares glimpse into vacation with Amber Laign

The star showed off her statuesque frame in the outfit which many of her social media followers couldn't get enough of.

"That outfit," wrote one, while a second commented: "Robin you wearing that jumpsuit, lady," and a third remarked: "You look amazing."

Robin captioned the post: "This morning on @goodmorningamerica go behind-the-scenes of my visit to watch @samchampion hit the @dancingwiththestars dance floor yet again."

Robin jetted to LA to support Sam Champion on DWTS

Sam has been supported by his fellow hosts as he takes on the Dancing With the Stars challenge.

Lara Spencer previously flew into Los Angeles, and now it's Robin and Gio Benitez's turn.

While they've been cheering him on consistently from the studio, the duo finally made the trip to the west coast to root for him in person.

Their significant others also joined them, with Robin's partner Amber Laign and Gio's husband Tommy DiDario smiling alongside them.

Robin's partner Amber also joined them in LA

Sam shared a selfie that Gio snapped of the foursome from their flight, on their way to LA to support the ABC News meteorologist in the ballroom.

Robin posted the photograph on her own feed as well, writing: "Look who we found on the plane! The adventure begins #TeamSAM."

