Robin Roberts shares grateful ten-year memory after bone marrow transplant

Robin Roberts has braved some difficult health battles over the course of her life, including a bout with breast cancer and a bone marrow disease.

The Good Morning America star reflected on that in her morning message ahead of the show's latest installment with her backstage crew.

VIDEO: GMA's Robin Roberts shares cancer update concerning partner Amber

After sharing the message and prayer, Robin took a moment of pause before it became evident that she was holding back tears.

"Ten years ago today, I was waking up in a hospital," she revealed, flashing back to one of the most crucial moments of her life.

"It was one day after my bone marrow transplant. And all I could do was hope and pray that my body would accept my sister's stem cells."

Robin then delivered a message of hope and faith in line with her prayer, adding: "Whatever you're going through, you've got to believe that this too shall pass."

Robin reflected on it being ten years since her bone marrow transplant

One of the GMA star's fans commented: "Good Morning and thank you for sharing the daily blessing with us! Thank you for sharing your 10 year anniversary."

"It's good to see you back and congratulations on 10 years of cancer free. You're here for a reason that you inspire people who need that push," another said, with a third adding: "Congratulations on your 10 years! God is good. Have a blessed day."

Despite her own troubles, Robin has proven herself to be a rock for her family, including when her partner Amber Laign was diagnosed with breast cancer herself.

However, it was recently their adopted rescue dog, Lil Man Lukas, who received the spotlight for his own health issue on his dedicated Instagram page.

Lil Man Lukas pulled through a health blip of his own

Amber shared a glimpse at the pup's consistent visits to the vet for ear troubles that have been with him since he was first adopted, but by the looks of their selfie at the end of their clip, everything turned out perfectly well.

"My ear troubles have been [with] me from the get go but I don’t let it get me down. I realize no matter what….I'm a shining star," the post read.

