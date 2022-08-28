GMA’s Robin Roberts rocks beachy shorts on idyllic vacation with partner Amber The 61-year-old anchor is in Capri, Italy

Robin Robert’s fans were left seriously envious of the Good Morning America star’s latest Instagram post, as she shared several sun-soaked snaps from her vacation in Capri, Italy.

SEE: Robin Roberts looks unrecognizable with long hair - but it's not what you think!

Looking phenomenal, the 61-year-old lapped up the sunshine in a chic white playsuit, posing up a storm on her Instagram stories. The ABC star's relaxed linen ensemble consisted of a button-down shirt and breezy shorts, cinched in at the waist with an elegant sash. Robin slipped on a pair of summer-ready sandals, accessorising with some vintage-style sunglasses with a tortoise-shell rim.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Robin Roberts' and Amy Robach's special bond

Her brunette tresses framed her face in loose curls, highlighting her glowy summer complexion.

"I’m smiling because…" Robin teased on her Instagram Story, before sharing several snaps of her idyllic day exploring Capri’s picturesque Blue Grotto caves.

MORE: Ali Wentworth stuns in leopard print swimsuit while at home in New York

Robin showed off her toned physique in the beachy playsuit

The TV star delighted fans by sharing several snaps alongside her longtime partner, massage therapist Amber Laign. The couple are notoriously private about their relationship online, so it’s always lovely to see them sharing glimpses of their life together with fans.

Robin and Amber’s dreamy Italian holiday comes after the duo met on a blind date in 2005 set-up by mutual friends. They kept their relationship private until 2013, and have been together ever since.

LOOK: Robin Roberts' fans pray for her partner Amber Laign after watching star's new video

RELATED: Robin Roberts takes break from GMA for the summer

Robin and partner Amber ticked the Blue Grotto off their bucket list

In an open letter announcing their relationship at the time, which was posted on Facebook, Robin said: "At this moment I am at peace and filled with joy and gratitude.

"I am grateful to God, my doctors and nurses for my restored good health. I am grateful for my sister, Sally-Ann, for being my donor and giving me the gift of life."

The star was snapped as she slept in the sunshine

She also said: "I am grateful for my entire family, my long time[sic] girlfriend, Amber, and friends as we prepare to celebrate a glorious new year together."

The post came after 100 days of recovery after Robin's bone marrow transplant as part of her treatment for myelodysplastic syndrome.

Read more HELLO! US stories here