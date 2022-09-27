Robin Roberts' reason for absence from GMA revealed The ABC News star is getting everything done

Robin Roberts has had an inconsistent run on Good Morning America as of late, although she'd mentioned that she'd be going on and off the air to care for her partner Amber Laign.

However, since Amber's recovery from her bout with breast cancer earlier in the year, the star has been quite a consistent presence on the show, even while her co-hosts have taken time off.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts shares glimpse into vacation with Amber Laign

Over the past few installments, though, ardent viewers of the show have missed seeing the TV anchor, but she finally revealed right before the weekend why she was off.

It turns out that a different kind of show was involved, that being Robin's passion project, Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts, created by her own production company.

She shared on social media that she was in Los Angeles filming the second season of the much-loved talk show, along with a nod to its award-winning status.

Robin shared a photograph of the Daytime Emmy Award that the show had received, finally delivered to her office while she was away.

Robin had departed for LA when the Emmy for her talk show arrived

The show was the recipient of the Outstanding Informative Talk Show award, even beating out ABC's own GMA3, featuring her co-stars Amy Robach, TJ Holmes, and Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

"In LA to begin taping Season 2 of Turning The Tables for @disneyplus. My office in NYC reached out to let me know today we received our Emmy for Season 1! What timing! Wishing all a blessed weekend," she wrote.

She was quickly inundated with praise and congratulatory messages from her many friends and fans, who even dropped heart emojis galore.

Her colleague Sam Champion's husband Rubem commented: "Congratulations my dear friend!! @samchampion and I can't wait to see you!!"

Her dog Lil Man Lukas followed her there, though

One of her followers joked: "Wow, you've been racking up a bunch frequent flyer miles the past few weeks!" while another said: "Well deserved, S1 was awesome. We loved it & look forward to S2. Continued Blessings."

