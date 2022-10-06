Holly Willoughby is a vision in super flattering skirt and silky blouse

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby's latest This Morning look is perfection – and we can't wait to copy it ourselves.

Firmly putting the queue jump backlash she has endured alongside co-host Phillip Schofield behind her, Holly flashed a beaming smile as she posed in her Massimo Dutti linen skirt and matching white silky shirt. The 40-year-old presenter nailed tonal dressing in her head-to-to neutrals, tucking her simple blouse into her form-fitting pencil skirt and setting off the look with nude stilettos.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield address queue jump accusations

Holly's super flattering pencil skirt was a winning look. Crafted out of crease-free linen, the midi length number boasted a subtle side-split, creating an incredibly elegant work-friendly outfit.

Taking to her Instagram account before the show, Holly captioned her post: "Morning Thursday… see you on @thismorning at 10am. Today we chat to @meikwiking about living a happy life by embracing the danish Hygge way of living. #hwstyle skirt by @massimodutti shirt by @purecollection."

Fans flocked to praise the daytime TV star's latest look and her ability – courtesy of stylist Danielle Whiteman – to perfectly pull an outfit together.

How lovely did Holly Willoughby look on Thursday's episode of This Morning?

One enthused: "Always glam and beautiful," while another penned: "Awesome look" and a third commented: "Wow… that outfit."

If you're loving Holly's fit, Reiss does a strikingly similar skirt – and it's reduced from £148 down to £60 in the sale, so you'd better hurry.

Jackie Plain Pencil Skirt, £60 was £148, Reiss

Holly's stunning appearance comes after the star showcased her go-to checked coat for winter in a post on her Wylde Moon blog.

Known as the 'Checked Tailored Jacket', the coat is from Sandro Paris and costs £419. The website says of the style: "Checked tailored jacket with a velvet collar, long sleeves and flap pockets." All sizes are currently in stock should you wish to invest!

Holly looked beautiful in Nobody's Child the previous day

And on Wednesday, the blonde beauty gave us all wardrobe envy once again when she rocked a pretty floral frock from Nobody's Child. How stunning did she look?

The 'Ellis' midi dress features flattering puff sleeves with ruched detailing and cute ties, and looked perfect teamed with black pumps. The must-have garment sadly sold out after Holly wore it, but the website has plenty of affordable similar styles – and we can imagine the This Morning star in most of them!

