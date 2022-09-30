Holly Willoughby's new hair photo divides fan opinion

Holly Willoughby's flippy blonde bob has become a core element of her bubbly girl-next-door image. Yet, the ITV star has recently decided to change it up in the hair department, growing her platinum locks long and leaving fans divided.

Opting to bid farewell to her chic French crop, Holly has been showing off her lengthy tresses with fans online. However, some seem to prefer her hair shorter – taking to Instagram to share their thoughts on the star's beauty transformation.

In a photograph shared on social media by Holly's wellness brand Wylde Moon, the beloved presenter can be seen wrapped up warm in a classic grey houndstooth coat and a beige jumper which her hair has been delicately tucked into.

This sparked a nostalgic response from ITV fans – who were reminded of Holly's previously short 'do. "Loved Holly’s hair shorter," one online user wrote, while another said: "Short hair better!" Another added: "Just gorgeous."

However, most fans were preoccupied with the star's natural beauty and effortless autumn style – no matter what the hair length. And we have to agree - Holly always looks incredible!

"Love layering & autumn/winter clothes & boots," one commented, as another penned: "Beautiful love the look." A third agreed: "One minute it's warm and the next freezing - but the style inspo you give us is to die for."

Holly is currently sporting long hair

There's no denying that Holly’s autumn wardrobe is giving us serious new season style inspiration. On Thursday, Holly hosted This Morning wearing another glorious outfit - a leopard print mini dress.

The animal print mini is by sustainable British brand Albaray and features a high neck and long sleeves with an A-line cut. Its figure-skimming empire line shape and lightly puffed long sleeves make it super flattering and it’s crafted from the softest, sustainably-sourced viscose.

The mum-of-three accessorised with Rupert Sanderson’s suede Mabel court shoes in black and her cascading hair styled sleek and straight.

