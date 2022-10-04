We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday, Holly Willoughby shared her new outfit ready for This Morning's latest episode as usual. She rocked a lovely skirt from Reserved which cost £19.99, and a psychedelic print top from &Other Stories, that came with a pussybox at the neck. She added tights and funky heels.

READ: Holly Willoughby reveals her ultimate winter coat - and it's gorgeous

Moments later, the mother-of-three shared another snap of herself in a new top by Albaray, hastily getting her makeup re-applied. "Last minute top change.. had a strobing issue!" She wrote.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby delights fans as she previews new job

Strobing is when cameras make certain patterns look strange, sort of like pixelating.

MORE: This Morning's Holly Willoughby celebrates good news after difficult month

Because Holly's original top featured an intricate design, it must have made the television picture appear distorted. The new top was picture perfect. Crisis averted!

As always, Holly's outfit was put together by her stylist Danielle Whiteman.

Holly changed into this new number by Albaray

Speaking about the talented professional, the star said: "I would be lost without Danielle. For me, her true power lies in her attention to detail.

Black Rose Print Blouse, £65.00, Albaray

"I always feel safe in her hands as she knows how to dress women to look good in real life, not just in a captured image.

Viscose skirt, £19.99, Reserved

"Danielle is an unflappable calm in any situation, always there with a needle and thread to protect my modesty from the red light’s prying eye."

READ: I tried Holly Willoughby's bargain beauty faves under £15 and here's what I thought

The Dancing on Ice star thinks a lot of her stylist.

You may also like:

Marina Blouse, £35.00, Nobody's Child

She recently said: "Her kit of knickers, tape and nipple stickers is quite an incredible sight, and it’s safe to say that she’s gotten to know me very, very well over the years! I’m not a model and I’m not a straight up and down sample size kind of girl, so putting your trust in another person to dress you is really hard, and that trust comes only with time and experience."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page<