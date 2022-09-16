Paris Jackson channels her inner goddess in the most striking golden dress The star looked radiant

Paris Jackson looked ultra-glamorous in a figure-hugging gown as she stepped out to attend the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS in West Hollywood on Thursday evening.

The event is held annually to support the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, which the late actress launched in 1991 to raise funds and awareness to fight the spread of HIV/AIDS.

Dressed up for the occasion, the 24-year-old slipped into the most flattering golden dress complete with a soaring thigh-high split and a built-in corset. Paris finished off her glam get-up with a pair of chocolate-hued platform heels, mismatched earrings, and a matching silk clutch.

Paris styled her platinum blonde locks into a tousled updo, with two loose strands falling around her face for a boho-inspired look.

Paris rocked a silky golden gown

At one point during the event, the Gringo actress could be seen embracing X Men: Apocalypse actress and friend, Alexandra Shipp. The 31-year-old made a bold entrance in a striking red gown. Her showstopper of a dress featured an elegant full skirt, floaty sleeves and a small cut-out section at the front.

The star shared a sweet moment with Alexandra Shipp

Paris' glamorous appearance comes after she opened up about her mental health battle. The daughter of the late Michael Jackson told Rolling Stone magazine in 2017 that her last suicide attempt was in 2013, and last year she opened up to her good friend Willow Smith about her internal struggles.

"A lot of people do feel regret when they try and attempt suicide," she said during an interview for Red Table Talk. "There have been times where I did and times where I didn't, where I was upset that it didn't work."

Paris has been incredibly open about her mental health

Lifting the lid on her rationale, Paris added: "I think it was everything. I think a lot of it was just not knowing who I was, being a young girl who was going through puberty, and probably just a lot of my situation and a lot of pressure. It was really hard."

Touching on her first experience of discovering self-love, the actress revealed: "It was this really corny moment between me, myself, and the mirror… It was so intense. Just a lot of gratitude. It took a really long time to get to that point."

