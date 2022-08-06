Paris Jackson goes for casual chic in lace top and jeans Michael Jackson's daughter knows how to turn a few heads

Paris Jackson may just be building a name for herself in the music industry, but she's clearly cemented her name in the hearts of many fans as a style star.

The singer often displays to fans her penchant for grungier, more punk-leaning clothing, although sometimes opts to keep her options more casual as well.

This proved to be a day of the latter for her, sharing a selfie on her Instagram Stories providing a peek at her outfit for the day.

Paris wore a burgundy lace crop-top underneath a cropped black and white patterned cardigan, which she paired with simple blue jeans.

The ensemble allowed her to show off her toned abs and while simple, it looked quite put together for the young star.

Michael Jackson's daughter has definitely been having a bit of a style moment lately, reaching a zenity when she was announced as one of the faces for the new SKIMS swimwear campaign.

Paris showed off her casual sense of style in lace and denim

Paris looked incredible rocking a variety of designs, including a white swimsuit with a plunging neckline and sheer, long sleeves that showed off the tattoos on her chest and legs.

Another image saw the musician modeling a tan-colored, short-sleeved cropped bathing top and matching bottoms. And in another, she wore a navy-blue swimsuit, with a SKIMS towel draped over her shoulders.

"Doing this shoot was a blast, and the team was impeccable," she captioned the post she shared on Monday. Fans were left in awe over the photos, with many complimenting Paris on her incredible appearance.

"Your hair looks so good!" replied one. A second said: "You are incredible! I'm obsessed with you." A third added: "I am speechless," and a fourth wrote: "So fresh, so natural, so magnificent, looking like a stellar Y2K goddess!"

The singer appeared in the latest SKIMS swimwear campaign

Speaking of their collaboration, Paris said in a statement: "I've known Kim [Kardashian] for a while and have always admired her style, so to be in the latest swim campaign for SKIMS is a full circle moment. I love the brand and doing this shoot was so much fun."

