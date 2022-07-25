Paris Jackson simply stuns in mini dress and combat boots

Paris Jackson is quickly becoming a star in her own right and is even developing a serious footing in the fashion world while she's at it.

While known more for her grungy style, the singer opted for a more classically stylish look for her latest night out.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she posted a snapshot of herself in her latest look with a mirror selfie, opting for shades of brown throughout her look.

Paris paired a figure-flattering brown mini dress with a pair of combat boots that added her signature flair to the look.

The ensemble was topped off with a long jacket and a bag, and it allowed her to show off her multitude of tattoos while remaining effortless.

The 24-year-old is seriously following in her father Michael Jackson's footsteps and establishing a name for herself as a dynamite performer.

Paris opted or an all-brown mini dress and boots combo

She gave fans a reason to fawn over her when she took to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in June to perform her single Lighthouse.

"So this happened," she wrote alongside an Instagram post of the performance, which immediately received rave reviews from her friends, although fans were slightly more mixed.

Willow Smith cheered her on by commenting: "GO GURL!" while a fan wrote: "Michael would be so proud," and another said: "Hey!!! I love a Jackson making a different sound. Rock on, Paris!"

A third added: "She reminds me so much of Michael it's insane. She owns the stage," and one even wrote: "She is such a star!!"

The singer performed on The Tonight Show

Several even compared her energy and look to Lisa Marie Presley, as one commented: "Getting Lisa Marie Presley vibes," as well as: "Beautiful! She's got a Lisa Marie vibe. They should record something!" Many others drew comparisons to Courtney Love or Kurt Cobain.

