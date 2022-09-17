Paris Jackson looks unforgettable in stunning white bridesmaid gown Michael Jackson's daughter was one of several bridesmaids

Paris Jackson often dazzles fans with fashion-forward appearances but she surprised them back in June with some beautiful wedding photos that saw her rocking a form-fitting white gown.

However, it wasn't Michael Jackson's daughter who was walking down the aisle. Instead, she was one of several bridesmaids who witnessed her friend Genevieve tie the knot in a spectacular ceremony.

Appearing to be nostalgic for the celebration, Paris posted a few behind-the-scenes photos from the big day on her Instagram Stories, including one of the beautiful bride, her flower girls, and bridesmaids posing outside a building decorated with a floral archway.

Paris looked incredible as she posed raising a bouquet of flowers in the air, wearing a subtle fishtail dress that hugged her figure and featured a high neckline.

She also shared a photo of herself sitting in a silky white robe and fluffy slippers sporting beautiful wedding makeup which consisted of a soft brown smokey eye, highlighted cheeks, and a pale lip. Her hair was softly curled and pinned back on one side with a silver slide.

Paris (far right) looked beautiful in her white gown

It doesn't appear that a wedding for Paris is on the cards in the foreseeable future following her painful break-up from her musician boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn, last year.

Paris opened up about the traumatic ending of her relationship in a candid conversation with Willow Smith on an episode of Red Table Talk last June.

"It was the deepest I ever loved someone," she said. "It was the most intense I've felt so far and the most intense betrayal I felt so far and experienced."

Paris was a bridesmaid at her friend's wedding

The singer did not disclose how the relationship ended but said she will be more "guarded" in the future about falling in love again.

"It's definitely closed me off to that, I'm very careful with who I spend time with now and very guarded and trying to protect myself,” she added.

