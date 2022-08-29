Paris Jackson shares sweet birthday tribute to late dad Michael Jackson She's following in her dad's footsteps

Paris Jackson is part of one of the world's greatest musical families, and the most cherished part of that legacy to her is her father, the late King of Pop Michael Jackson.

The star, a rising musician herself, took to social media to pay a sweet tribute to her father on what would've been his 64th birthday.

The tribute simply included an adorable throwback image of a young Paris, dressed in a blue frock, giving her dad a kiss with the word "hbd" written below it alongside a heart emoji.

The late musician is also father to sons Prince and Prince II, and despite having been in the public eye their entire lives, they've spoken fondly of their relationship with their dad.

Paris appeared with her older brother back in June at the Tony Awards to introduce a performance of MJ the Musical and even spoke of their dad.

The two made a rare public appearance together in support of the hit Broadway musical that was one of the nominees for the award for Best Musical.

Paris donned a beautiful baby pink dress with off the shoulder straps and lined detailing across the border, while Prince wore a sleek black suit.

"A lot of people seem to think our dad, Michael Jackson, changed popular music forever. And who are we to disagree?" Prince said enthusiastically.

"But what a lot of people don't know is that he loved musicals, on film and on stage," then introducing the night's first performance by a nominee for the top prize.

Paris then added: "This number showcases that creative process as he builds a dance routine step by unforgettable step to one of his best-loved hits, drawing on some of the influences that helped inspire his signature style."

The siblings spoke fondly of their father at the Tonys

The company of MJ then performed a seamless rendition of Smooth Criminal to rapturous applause, continuing on a successful night for them, which saw lead Myles Frost take home the Tony for Best Lead Actor in a Musical.

