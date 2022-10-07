Gemma Atkinson stuns in figure-hugging mini dress and Strictly's Gorka Marquez has the best reaction The star's new collection is out this weekend

Gemma Atkinson delighted fans on Thursday as she posed up a storm in different looks to celebrate the launch of her party wear range for In the Style.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star shared four different party looks, including a colourful mini wrap dress, and her partner, Strictly pro Gorka Marquez had the best reaction.

Taking to Instagram, Gemma wrote alongside her glam photos: "PARTY WEAR! #ad My brand new @inthestyle collection launches THIS Sunday at 7pm exclusively via the app and 8pm on the website.

"Christmas parties are round the corner and this collection has everything covered from power suits, shirts, dresses and sequins in bright pinks, reds and stunning abstract prints! These are just a taster… This collection will be available in sizes: 6-24."

Gemma looked stunning in a mini dress from her new collection

Reacting to the snaps, Gorka was quick to comment, posting several heart-eyes and red heart emojis.

Taking to his own Instagram, the Spanish dancer re-shared Gemma's post, and further added more heart-eyes emojis.

A fan remarked: "Stuff of Barbie girl dreams. Love the geo print," whilst another praised one of the looks, adding: "OMG the pink sparkly top."

Fans went wild over her sparkly pink top

Despite fans' excitement, one fan called out Gemma for not using a more "realistic" size 18 model to show off her designs.

Responding to the comment, which was sent to Gemma via Direct Message, the star said on her Stories: "We genuinely cannot win when it comes to the female body.

"With every range, I'm either not making them small enough, not making them big enough, or not making them ok for women who train.

"It's exhausting trying to constantly defend a woman and her body. I am a size 10 and almost 74kg which on paper may not seem 'realistic' but it's true.

"That's my body. Lauren is a size 18. That's her body and labelling it 'not realistic' compared to other size 18 women is part of the problem."

She concluded by saying: "Ladies… yours, mine, OUR bodies are all different. And the majority of people I know are just trying their best to feel good and be happy about it. Please don't let the opinions of others get in the way."