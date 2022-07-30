Gemma Atkinson models new swimwear collection – and the results are stunning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Gemma Atkinson is her own best advertisement after modelling a selection of swimsuits and bikinis from her upcoming In The Style collaboration.

EXCLUSIVE: Gemma Atkinson reveals surprising wedding plans with Strictly's Gorka Marquez

The former Strictly Come Dancing star looked phenomenal as she gave fans a sneak peek at her swim collection, which drops on Monday. One image saw Gemma posing in a black one-piece with white straps and white lining across her bust. The swimsuit highlighted her gym-honed figure, showcasing her sculpted arms and legs as she posed beside a swimming pool.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson wows in strapless sunbathing outfit

Another photo revealed an eye-catching bikini set, which consisted of an orange, animal print top, matching shirred waist shorts, and an oversized cover-up. A further image saw Gemma wearing a bright green two-piece with black detailing, which she wore under a white shirt.

It wasn't just Gemma's figure or swimwear that stood out. Her blonde hair was styled into pretty beachy waves, and she looked summer ready with glossy lips, glowing skin, and a pop of colour on her cheeks.

MORE: Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia proves she's just like her mum in adorable clip

EXCLUSIVE: Gemma Atkinson proudly reveals daughter Mia's special new skill

Excited by her new drop, Gemma captioned the images: "Here it is… my MOST REQUESTED drop yet! Ad | My @inthestyle swim collection is launching on MONDAY AT 7pm exclusively on the ITS app and 8pm on their website!

Gemma's swimwear collection looks amazing

"This is a sneak peek of just some of the pieces, there's more to come. Whether you're off for the last of the summer sun, or just taking the kids to the baths this collection has something for you!"

She added: "Based off of your feedback, we've created different styles in different cuts so there's something for everyone! The size run of the collection is 6-24, including all of the gorgeous cover-ups which I know I'll be wearing out and about, not just poolside!

"I hope you guys love it - let me know which pieces you like the most! And as always, thank you SO much for your support."

Gemma shared her excitement over her swim drop

Fans were blown away by her appearance, but her fiancé Gorka Marquez was among the first to comment, writing: "I mean!!! Can you look more perfect."

One fan said: "Fab collection, love the colours, huge congratulations." A second wrote: "You look stunning as always. Love your collection," and a third added: "Love them all! But then you would make a paper bag look amazing. Excellent work!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.