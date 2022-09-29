Gemma Atkinson's fans defend her home in candid photo

Gemma Atkinson, 37, shared an adorable throwback photo of daughter Mia on Thursday, and referenced the "mess" in her house – but fans weren't having any of it and jumped to her defence.

The image showed the former Strictly Come Dancing star holding the little one's hand and beaming for the camera. Behind the mother-daughter duo was Gemma's kitchen with washing up on the side.

The star captioned the sweet snap: "I don’t remember Mia being this tiny. It's crazy how time passes so quickly… I definitely remember being tired at this point in her life, and I still wasn’t on top of being organised (hence the mess in the background)

"But the fact I’m going looking around school open days next week to put her name down for next year is insane! My little baby, now a sassy little lady who wants to do everything by herself."

Gemma called her house messy but fans didn't agree

Her fans leapt to Gemma's defence about her home, with one writing: "That's a lived in home, not a mess," and another adding: "What mess?" A third penned: "Mess?! I wish my house was that messy."

Gemma herself had to defend her home earlier this year when fans questioned how she kept her lawn so green amid the national water shortage.

The TV and radio presenter was responded to messages she had received after she shared photos and videos of the family's garden in Greater Manchester, and assured her followers that she had not been watering the lawn amid hosepipe restrictions.

She said: "To keep the garden police happy… Yellow patches there, yellow patches there, oh what's that, yellow patches over there, more yellow patches and over there, even more."

The star is a doting mum to daughter Mia

Gemma showed a field on an incline behind the house and added: "Also when it rains, all the water from that field comes into this garden. Hence why we took the grass up from here and flagged it, 'cos the grass was holding water."

The star finished with a jokingly frustrated tone as she commented: "So, there you go. You can fully relax knowing I'm not watering my grass. because I'm sick to death of abuse about my [bleep] grass."

