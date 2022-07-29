Gemma Atkinson stuns in gorgeous bikini - and Gorka Marquez is a fan The Strictly star shared an empowering message

Gemma Atkinson's career has gone from strength to strength since she reached the final of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2017.

The actress has even launched her own fashion brand, and on Friday she shared with fans that new swimwear would soon be dropping. In a video, she posed in a flirty orange two-piece and although we didn't get much of a look at the bottoms, the bikini top itself looked stunning. It featured straps over the shoulders and looked to be made from a durable fabric.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson wows in strapless sunbathing outfit

In her caption, she shared: "That’s a wrap! My swimwear is all shot & I cannot wait for you all to see it later on!"

And in an empowering message, she added: "It is always a tad daunting in swimwear. Regardless of age, shape, size we're all human & all have our own insecurities thanks to today's society.

"However, one thing I've discovered since having Mia is that our kids don't care how we look in our bikinis, all they care about is if we go in the water.

"SO, wear the damn swimsuit and make those memories on your holidays! Collection available from Monday!"

Gemma gave a sneak peek at her new line

Gemma's fiancé, Gorka Marquez, was blown by the post and not only did he like it, but he also posted a sting of heart-eyed face emojis.

Other fans were similarly impressed as one said: "Too stunning queen," and a second commented: "Can't wait to see it all looks gorgeous already."

One follower really responded to Gemma's powerful message, as they responded: "What an inspirational human. I hope my daughters are as focused and amazing. Congrats."

Gemma and Gorka started dating in 2018

Earlier this month, Gemma and Gorka were on a family holiday to the dancer's home country of Spain, and Gemma wowed as she clutched a body board, with her toned arms and legs on show.

Gorka commented with three heart eye emojis, and then reposted the picture on his stories, captioned: "Oh hey you," with two more heart eye emojis.

In true beach goddess style, Gemma later shared a photo of herself emerging from the sea, bodyboard tucked under her arm, looking every inch the pro sportswoman.

