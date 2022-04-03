Gemma Atkinson showcases phenomenal figure in incredible bikini - and Gorka Marquez has the best reaction She looks amazing!

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Gemma Atkinson stripped off on Sunday for a fabulous swimwear snapshot – and her fiancé Gorka Marquez was quick to react!

The actress and presenter took to Instagram, where she shared a photo of herself posing in a green knit-effect two-piece, smiling as she pulled down her sunglasses and shot a seductive look to the camera.

In a second picture, the blonde beauty sat with her arm resting on her leg, looking sun-kissed and happy, with her hair flowing past her shoulders.

The mum-of-one captioned the images: "Humidity & highlights [sun emoji] (and of course, a little sunburn even with SPF 50)…"

Gorka Marquez has the best reaction to Gemma Atkinson's risqué ensemble

Gemma's followers were keen to share their approval for her stunning look, with one writing simply: "BODYYYY," followed by heart-eyes and flame emojis. "Total body woman goals… you’re a huge inspiration to many x," commented another.

Others chimed in: "Wow look stunning," "Absolute beaut," and: "Gorge Gemma." Gorka, meanwhile, shared the picture to his own Instagram stories, expressing his admiration for his wife-to-be with a series of heart-eyes emojis.

Gorka shared his approval for his Gemma's look

Earlier in the week, Gemma apologised for her social media absence, which saw her take a break from Instagram after Mother's Day.

Taking to her Stories on Wednesday morning, she shared a picture of a blue sky and palm trees as she wrote: "Sorry for the radio silence! I'm all good (thank you for asking). Away on our first family holiday in 2 years so been making the most of it."

The star looked stunning as she posed in a bikini

While the radio DJ didn't reveal where she was soaking up the sun, fans have deduced that it was likely to be the Canary Islands, as the star has spent holidays there in the past, travelling to Tenerife on several different occasions.

Last summer, Gemma shared that she was dreaming of being able to visit her favourite hotel on the island. "Usually heading off to our favourite hotel in Tenerife at this time," she explained.

