Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia proves she's just like her mum in adorable clip The Strictly star is married to Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson melted hearts with an adorable clip of her daughter Mia performing a series of home workout exercises on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 37-year-old mum-of-one captured the candid moment her three-year-old imitated her by performing an exercise routine.

Dressed in a pair of baby blue leggings and a pink T-shirt, the young tot could be seen perfecting her cobra pose. Mia finished her routine with a couple of enthusiastic star jumps.

Capturing the sweet moment, Gemma captioned her video: "She told my mum she was 'stretching and exercising like mummy'" followed by the clapping hands emoji.

Gemma and Gorka's daughter can often be spotted in their home gym, with Gemma telling her followers: "I love having Mia with me when I'm training and I love that she has an interest in it already."

The former Hollyoaks star documents her family life

Gemma's sweet mother-daughter moment comes after she recently revealed Mia’s unique language skills. Talking to HELLO!, the radio presenter explained how her youngster is now bilingual thanks to her fiancé Gorka whose mother tongue is Spanish.

Recalling the time Mia spoke to her grandparents exclusively in Spanish, Gemma said: "Gorka's family don't speak any English so whenever they FaceTime they have to speak Spanish to her which I think has been brilliant for her."

Bilbao-born Gorka moreover converses with Mia solely in Spanish whilst at home. Gemma added: "He'll constantly speak to her in Spanish and sometimes she'll try and figure out what he means and other times she just goes: "Dad I don't know – speak English!"

The loved-up couple are planning their wedding

Gemma and Gorka got engaged in February last year. To mark the special occasion, the duo took to Instagram and shared the same photo of Gemma planting a kiss on Gorka’s cheek.

Gemma and Gorka started dating a few months after meeting on the set of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2017, and the pair welcomed their first child Mia on 4 July 2019.

