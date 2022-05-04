Gemma Atkinson wows in show-stopping dress - and Gorka Marquez has the best reaction The couple are so loved-up!

Actress and presenter Gemma Atkinson looked stunning this week as she wore a figure-flattering black evening gown for a night out at the Audio & Radio Industry Awards (ARIAs).

Her incredible midi-length dress had cap sleeves and was split to the thigh on one side with a cut-out at the front.

The mum-of-one wore the look with matching black heels and tied her hair in a chic updo. Gemma's makeup was also beautiful, with a rosy glow and smoky eyes.

Not only did the former Hollyoaks star share the images to her social media, but her fiancé, Strictly star Gorka Marquez, did too – and he also expressed his approval!

Gemma Atkinson shares disgust at body shaming post

The dancer was clearly in love with Gemma's look, sharing three photos from the evening to his Instagram Stories.

He captioned the first one, which saw Gemma smile for the camera as she sat on a chair with the thigh split showcasing her toned legs: "I mean…", adding heart-eyes and melting face emojis.

The actress looked so glamorous

The next one, which showed the 37-year-old standing in a doorway, he captioned: "Lucky…" The third image was of Gemma shooting a sultry look to the camera, and Gorka added hearts and heart-eyes emojis as he penned: "…Me."

The devoted couple met on the set of Strictly back in 2017, when Gemma made it to the final with her partner, Aljaz Skorjanec.

Gemma and Gorka went on to reveal that they were a couple in early 2018 and welcomed their daughter Mia the following year.

Her partner was clearly a fan of the look

The pair got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2021 but haven't yet revealed the details of their wedding plans.

Last month, Gorka left fans confused after sharing photos with his fiancée that showed Gemma not wearing her engagement ring.

They needn't have worried though – it was an old snapshot that was part of two photos designed to show the progression of their relationship, with the dancer captioning his post: "2022 vs 2019."

