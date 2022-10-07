Lady Amelia Spencer channels Princess Diana in stunning beauty shot

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer never miss the chance to step out in twinning looks – but on occasion, the duo also pay homage to their late beloved aunt Princess Diana. Lady Amelia shared a throwback beauty shot online and we can’t believe how closely she resembles the former Princess of Wales.

Posing for the image and dripping Chopard jewels, the 30-year-old looked ethereal in a black asymmetric gown featuring pleated ruffle detailing and a sweeping train. She wore her blonde hair scraped up into a sleek ponytail – her go-to style – and showcased a Hollywood-esque beauty blend.

A dewy complexion, coupled with a touch of defined bronzed contouring and a thick flutter of black mascara highlighted the socialite's naturally pretty features.

All eyes fell upon Lady Amelia's decadent earrings – a pair of emerald-encrusted chandler drop jewels crafted by the luxury jewellery brand.

The fashion sweetheart subtly channelled her late aunt's style with her choice of glittering evening attire.

Princess Diana looked beautiful in a black dress like Lady Amelia's

Princess Diana's penchant for black numbers was well documented – her famous 'revenge dress' immediately springs to mind. Yet the one that best resembles Lady Amelia's gown most accurately was definitely the strapless black taffeta frock sported by the young royal back in 1981 when she attended a fundraising concert and reception at Goldsmiths Hall in aid of The Royal Opera House alongside her then-fiancé King Charles.

The former Princess of Wales donned a host of black gowns across the years

The gothic piece was created by no other than prolific design duo David and Elizabeth Emanuel – who produced several of Princess Diana's dresses during her royal years.

Lady Amelia also has a penchant for an ebony frock

Lady Amelia is clearly following in the footsteps of her bona fide fashion icon aunt and recently jetted off to New York to enjoy fashion week with her twin sister. While exploring the streets of the Big Apple, Lady Amelia looked relaxed in a black mini dress featuring long sleeves, a shirt-style silhouette, a classic collar and button-down detailing.

She paired the number with some pristine white Veja sneakers boasting the brand's distinctive insignia in a subtle shade of khaki.

Lady Eliza looked equally effortless in a long sleeve grey mini dress showcasing a cosy T-shirt style, a marl texture and a rounded neckline. A pair of Golden Goose white and silver sneakers infused her aesthetic with an on-the-move feel.

