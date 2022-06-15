Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer twin in Michael Kors for Royal Ascot 2022

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It comes as no surprise that Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer attended Royal Ascot 2022 looking heavenly in head-to-toe designer looks. Princess Diana's twin nieces never miss a beat when it comes to occasionwear and used the quintessentially British annual event to showcase their unfailing sense of style.

The 29-year-old sisters both sported Michael Kors looks. Lady Eliza replicated contemporary Audrey Hepburn energy as she stepped out in a black knit pullover, black and suntan floral soutache lace embroidered skirt, black calf wrap belt and the 'Audrey' bucket bag from the Spring Summer 2022 Michael Kors Collection. The blonde beauty sported a large black hat with dramatic netting detail that lightly shielded her glowing face and paired the ensemble some black barely-there heels.

Lady Amelia perfectly complemented her twin by wearing a monochrome organic silk crepe de chine midi dress and a black gramercy minaudière, also from the Spring Summer 2022 Michael Kors Collection. The society sweetheart finessed her look with a sand-tone headpiece with delicate black netting and a pair of black point-toe heels.

She wore her platinum blonde tresses swept back into a gently curled ponytail and both sisters opted for natural yet dewy skin glows – perfect for a summer's day out enjoying the British sunshine.

The twins looked beautiful in Michael Kors

Lady Amelia took to her Instagram Stories to share a behind-the-scenes image of her and her long-term boyfriend Greg Mallett as they posed for a couples photo. Her beau looked dapper in a grey waistcoat, a crisp white shirt, a classic black top hot, a black tie and black trousers.

Lady Eliza wore a knit top and midi skirt

She captioned the sweet snap: "Wearing @michaelkors @jtmilliery Ascot ready," with a white heart emoji.

Lady Amelia sported a monochrome printed shirt dress

Lady Amelia recently channeled one of her late aunt Princess Diana's iconic looks from the nineties in a series of new pictures shared to social media. She looked ever so elegant in a white long-sleeved shirt with subtle pleated trims and pearl-encrusted button-down detailing. The star was accompanied by her sister as they celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with friends and loved ones.

