Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer twin in angelic dresses for special occasion

Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer celebrated their thirtieth birthday together on Monday in Puglia, Italy. Princess Diana's twin nieces looked ethereal as they matched in white outfits to mark the special occasion.

Lady Amelia looks angelic in a white short-sleeved linen dress, boasting a shirt silhouette a classic collar a V-neck and button-down detailing. Her older twin sister Lady Eliza perfectly complemented her sibling, looking heavenly in a white short-sleeved dress boasting a V-neck, button-down detailing and simple yet classic mini dress cut.

Lady Amelia wore her blonde tresses scraped back into a sleek ponytail, highlighting her radiant beauty blend while Lady Eliza wore her locks down loose in a relaxed beachy style.

The twins embraced as they blew out the candles on their birthday cake during a scenic dinner with friends and loved ones. They shared a sweet kiss with their arms around one another as they thanked their companions for the sweet treat.

The twins celebrated their thirtieth birthday in style

Older sister Lady Kitty Spencer wished her twin siblings a very happy birthday online, posting a stunning throwback image of the girls wearing metallic dresses. She captioned the lengthy heartfelt post: "Happy birthday to my beautiful sisters! 30 today. The most radiant angels who make everything better. Thank you for our unbreakable bond that has always gotten us through anything and will continue to so forever."

"May your thirties be filled with joy, growth, love and family. I’m so proud of who you have each become as women. You deserve the world every day, but especially today. I love you from the bottom of my heart and I know how lucky I am to be your sister."

Princess Diana's nieces are darlings of the fashion industry

Fans and friends were quick to pen their love for and birthday wishes to the girls on social media. Singer Pixie Lott commented: "Ahh happy birthday beauties Amelia and Eliza!!!" with a string of yellow love hearts, while another friend added: "Happy Birthday gorgeous girls."

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza are currently soaking up the Italian sun with their beaus Greg Mallett and Channing Millerd – and they have treated us to some divine holiday looks. The sisters recently twinned again, sporting blue mini dresses that made for the perfect summer getaway ensembles.

