Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer twin in the most romantic dresses for luxury getaway

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer are currently soaking up the Italian sun with their beaus Greg Mallett and Channing Millerd – and they have treated us to some divine holiday looks. The 29-year-old took to social media to share some snaps of their romantic getaway and gave us plenty of summer style inspiration.

READ: Lady Eliza Spencer wows in romantic flippy mini skirt

Lady Amelia sported a simple shirt dress, boasting rolled short-sleeves, a mini silhouette, a high waistline and button-down detailing in a sky blue hue. She completed her outfit with a large black handbag that she strapped across her front for all her holiday essentials.

Loading the player...

WATCH: When Lady Amelia Spencer said ‘Yes’ to Greg Mallett

Lady Eliza complemented her sister by wearing an off-the-shoulder mini dress that boasted a sweet, dotted print, a ruched high waist, a tiered ruffled skirt and short sleeves. Both sisters slipped on a pair of nude barely-there sandals – adding a touch of practicality to their ethereal outfits.

LOOK: Lady Amelia Spencer wows in glittering thigh-split dress

Lady Amelia wore her platinum blonde tresses down loose, in contrast to her sister who scraped her golden locks back into a high bun. Both socialites accessorised with a pair of oversized sunglasses as they posed for an array of envy-inducing getaway photos.

The twins looked divine in coordinating blue dresses

Lady Amelia took to Instagram to share a loved-up photo of her and her boyfriend sharing a kiss on the steps of a beautiful white building in Puglia. She captioned the post with two blue love hearts and an Italian flag emoji.

Lady Amelia shared a sweet moment with her long-term boyfriend

Her friends and followers gushed over the sweet image. Older sister Lady Kitty Spencer commented: "Aaah I love this picture so much," with a string of heart emojis, while singer Pixie Lott added three red love heart emojis. Another follower penned: "So beautiful – pure love and happiness," while a fourth said: "Gorge."

If you adored the twins' flirty frocks, then why not treat yourself to something similar?

We can definitely see Lady Eliza rocking this beautiful azure blue mini dress with balloon sleeves, a belted waist and a dreamy floral print.

Broderie Bardot Mini Dress, £72.90, Debenhams

Alternatively, this poplin mini shirt dress with corset detail is perfect for emulating Lady Amelia’s simple shirt dress aesthetic.

Poplin Corset Mini Dress, £39.99, Bershka

The Spencer twins have fully established themselves as sweethearts of the fashion industry – and for good reason. Lady Eliza recently captured our attention in a playful flippy mini skirt, boasting a sweet ditsy floral print in a fern green hue. She teamed the skirt with a plain white short-sleeved T-shirt and a pair of pristine Gucci sneakers with the brand's signature bee insignia.

SEE: Princess Diana's most iconic royal accessory finally goes on display

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.