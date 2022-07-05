Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer twin in the most romantic dresses for luxury getaway

Tania Leslau
Princess Diana’s twin nieces Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer enjoyed a sun-soaked holiday with their partners Greg Mallett and Channing Millerd as they twinned in blue
Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer are currently soaking up the Italian sun with their beaus Greg Mallett and Channing Millerd – and they have treated us to some divine holiday looks. The 29-year-old took to social media to share some snaps of their romantic getaway and gave us plenty of summer style inspiration.
Lady Amelia sported a simple shirt dress, boasting rolled short-sleeves, a mini silhouette, a high waistline and button-down detailing in a sky blue hue. She completed her outfit with a large black handbag that she strapped across her front for all her holiday essentials.
Lady Eliza complemented her sister by wearing an off-the-shoulder mini dress that boasted a sweet, dotted print, a ruched high waist, a tiered ruffled skirt and short sleeves. Both sisters slipped on a pair of nude barely-there sandals – adding a touch of practicality to their ethereal outfits.
Lady Amelia wore her platinum blonde tresses down loose, in contrast to her sister who scraped her golden locks back into a high bun. Both socialites accessorised with a pair of oversized sunglasses as they posed for an array of envy-inducing getaway photos.
The twins looked divine in coordinating blue dresses
Lady Amelia took to Instagram to share a loved-up photo of her and her boyfriend sharing a kiss on the steps of a beautiful white building in Puglia. She captioned the post with two blue love hearts and an Italian flag emoji.
Lady Amelia shared a sweet moment with her long-term boyfriend
Her friends and followers gushed over the sweet image. Older sister Lady Kitty Spencer commented: "Aaah I love this picture so much," with a string of heart emojis, while singer Pixie Lott added three red love heart emojis. Another follower penned: "So beautiful – pure love and happiness," while a fourth said: "Gorge."
If you adored the twins' flirty frocks, then why not treat yourself to something similar?
We can definitely see Lady Eliza rocking this beautiful azure blue mini dress with balloon sleeves, a belted waist and a dreamy floral print.
Broderie Bardot Mini Dress, £72.90, Debenhams
Alternatively, this poplin mini shirt dress with corset detail is perfect for emulating Lady Amelia’s simple shirt dress aesthetic.
Poplin Corset Mini Dress, £39.99, Bershka
The Spencer twins have fully established themselves as sweethearts of the fashion industry – and for good reason. Lady Eliza recently captured our attention in a playful flippy mini skirt, boasting a sweet ditsy floral print in a fern green hue. She teamed the skirt with a plain white short-sleeved T-shirt and a pair of pristine Gucci sneakers with the brand's signature bee insignia.
