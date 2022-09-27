Lady Amelia Spencer stuns in boldest blazer suit we've seen

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We're used to seeing the Spencer sisters step out in monochrome ensembles, but it seems that the blonde beauties are starting to experiment more with colour. Lady Amelia Spencer stunned fans as she snapped a radiant mirror selfie – looking divine in a lipstick red hue.

The 30-year-old shared a sneak peek behind the scenes of a glossy photoshoot with fans online. She looked ever so sharp in a sleek red blazer from Zara featuring a collarless design, an unmissable, romantic shade, a longline silhouette and lone sleeves.

She paired the tailored piece with some coordinating red trousers and a subtle bralette top.

The socialite wore her blonde hair scraped back into a pristine high bun, which accentuated a glamorous beauty blend. A dewy complexion, defined, bronzed featured, a flick of eyeliner and a lashing of mascara made for an alluring makeup look.

Lady Amelia looked ravishing in red

Lady Amelia shared the image via her Instagram Stories, alongside the caption: "Behind the scenes from today's shoot."

She posed for the shot, which also showed off her dreamy rustic shoot setting featuring an antique gold mirror and exposed brick walls.

The Spencer sisters love a coordinating look

Emulate Lady Amelia's shocking red aesthetic with her statement lapel-less blazer from the beloved high street store.

Lapelless Red Blazer, £55.99, Zara

For something a touch more casual, why not try this retro cherry red leather alternative?

Red PU Leather Blazer, £80, Mango

We always support stars wanting to push the boundaries of fashion – and the twins are no strangers to doing just that. Last week, the sisters attended the star-studded David Koma SS23 show. The girls took their place on the 'FROW' alongside top model Jourdan Dunn – and caught attention with their unmissably daring dresses.

Lady Amelia upped the ante in a white mini dress featuring long sleeves, a short silhouette and a cut-out section boasting an arch of flamingo pink plumage. She wore a simple black bralette under the designer number and slipped on a pair of gold barely-there heels to complete her Studio 54 look.

