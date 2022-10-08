Willow Smith rocks double denim for rare date night out The star doubled up the denim for her date night

Willow Smith just channeled nighties nostalia – and we are not complaining. The singer stepped out In New York for a rare date with her boyfriend De'Wayne Johnson, and she pulled out all the style stops for the occasion.

MORE: Inside Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's jaw-dropping £32.3million mansion

In images obtained by the MailOnline, the 21-year-old was a denim dream in a longline sleeves denim jacket featuring a classic collar, vertical contrast stitching, button-down detailing and an iconic American vintage mid-wash blue hue.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Smith continues his social media comeback with comical post

Her striking jacket-top combination was complemented by a pair of identically-colored boyfriend jeans – a paragon of nineties style.

MORE: Will Smith hailed a 'hero' as he shares video of terrifying encounter during family time

Willow twinned with her stylish beau – who also donned a pair of baggy blue jeans brandishing large rips and a faded allure. A black puffer jacket with a khaki green lining added to the casual feel of his evening attire.

Willow's style is unapologetically eclectic

The couple also coordinated their footwear, hitting the New York streets in flatform black Converse sneakers. They were pictured leaving the offices of Roc Nation, the management company founded by Jay-Z in 2008.

The star is well-versed in rocking unique beauty looks

Willow rocked her signature skinhead aesthetic and added an edgy twist to her ensemble with some asymmetric chunky silver ear candy. A natural makeup palette highlighted her striking features and she showed off the delicately inked sleeve on her left arm.

The star has been rocking a shaved head for a while now – yet can you guess how dad Will Smith first reacted to her beauty transformation?

The duo never fail to put on an edgy style display

"Willow came skipping into the kitchen for breakfast, 'Good morning, daddy," she said joyfully, as she bounced to the refrigerator," Will noted publically.

"My jaw nearly dislocated, dislodged, and shattered on the kitchen floor: My world-dominating, hair-whipping, future global superstar was totally bald. During the night, Willow had shaved her entire head."

MORE: Will Smith reveals his heart 'shattered' when son Jaden made a shock request

Willow gained global success following the release of her hit song Whip My Hair, and signed up for a month-long tour opening for Justin Bieber.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.