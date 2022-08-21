Will Smith hailed a 'hero' as he shares video of terrifying encounter during family time The King Richard star is making his way back online

Will Smith is slowly starting to rebuild his presence on social media after a long absence following the incident at the Oscars with Chris Rock.

It seems the star is finding time to show his jovial self again, although in more of an unsettling situation, as he dealt with a tarantula in his house.

VIDEO: Will Smith reappears months after Chris Rock Oscars slap to answer difficult questions and issue apologies

He captured the video of his night with family as he and his rarely seen son Trey tried capturing the intruder and were slightly paralyzed by fear.

"What the whole hell," he exclaimed as he saw the spider scamper across the floor, even jumping up on to his chair in fear.

He eventually passed the responsibility of getting it out to Trey, who looked at him with surprise and reluctance as his dad laughed.

"You're young and strong, you can handle the bite," he joked. To Trey's credit, he then trapped the spider under a glass while Will pushed a paper underneath it.

Will and Trey tried dealing with a particularly scary spider

Will lifted the spider under the glass that had been shielded by the paper up to the camera and said: "This is a spider in the house. We're selling the house."

He even joked about it in his caption, writing: "Posting this from a Holiday Inn," and several of his friends and followers left scores of laughing emojis in return.

"You're a damn hero," one wrote, with his mother-in-law Adrienne Banfield Norris saying: "When y'all get thru, come get the one in my yard! Pls and thank you! Friggin jungle out here!!!!"

Even the Red Table Talk page left a comment reading: "That's HIS house now," while a fan said: "Ever heard of a game called 'Kill It With Fire'?"

The actor teased a slow return to social media

Many of his followers were glad to see him back on social media, with one commenting: "Finally!!! The Prince is back," and another adding: "Praying you're happy and feeling good!"

