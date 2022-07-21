Willow Smith embraces summer with waterside bikini video Will Smith's daughter is ruling the stage right now

Willow Smith may be dominating arenas right now, but she's taking the opportunity to take a little break and enjoy the warmer weather.

MORE: Willow Smith looks other-worldly in stunning photo for launch of new Mugler perfume

The singer took a break from her extensive touring schedule as one of the opening acts for Machine Gun Kelly's Mainstream Sellout tour to take a dip.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Willow Smith goes for a dip in a bikini

She posted a video of herself on her Instagram Stories taking the plunge in a river underneath a bridge wearing a red swimsuit.

The string two-piece ensemble showed off her toned figure as she sat by the water and giggled before hopping in and confidently swimming away.

MORE: Willow Smith pictured in tears in latest photo as fans send support

The singer most recently did a show in California and enjoyed a day's break before heading over to Portland, Oregon to resume her duties on the stage.

Willow delivered her first performance on 9 July as one of the opening acts for her friend MGK's tour alongside Avril Lavigne.

Willow went for a dip while on break from tour

While the Canadian pop-punk legend has been opening for Kelly since June, this marks Willow's first leg, and she will continue on the tour till the end of its North American leg in mid-August.

She will be joined for a portion of her leg by frequent collaborator Travis Barker as a fellow opener before reuniting with Avril and Trippie Redd and 44phantom for the North American leg's final show in Cleveland.

MORE: Willow Smith's extreme appearance in new video sparks huge reaction from fans

MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith reveals big news regarding Red Table Talk

Will Smith's daughter was left emotional after her powerful debut and she took to social media with pictures celebrating the night, writing: "1st night of tour was a success. GRATITUDE!"

Her fans were even more excited to see her and took to the comments to praise her set, with one saying: "Damn. You are totally wailing on that guitar. Awesome."

The singer joined the Mainstream Sellout Tour on 9 July

Another wrote: "You were the sweetest!! Loved seeing you perform," with a third also adding: "BEST.NIGHT.EVER," and many simply deeming her a "rock star."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.