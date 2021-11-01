Will Smith’s daughter Willow turns heads in a birthday look no one saw coming Nailed it.

Willow Smith kicked off her 21st birthday with an epic Halloween party in a costume that made fans lose it. The Whip My Hair crooner looked beyond stunning as she transformed into Brad Pitt’s Fight Club character Tyler Durden for the fete, giving the look a high-fashion twist we won’t soon forget.

In a video obtained by the Daily Mail, Willow could be seen strutting to Los Angeles hotspot restaurant Catch wearing a striking red leather jacket paired with high-waisted brown trousers and an unbuttoned printed silk shirt with nothing underneath it.

The fashionista completed the ultra-cool ensemble with a pair of coordinating sunglasses with red lenses, as well as platform black heels, and an on-theme black suitcase that she palmed as she made her way.

To take the costume to the next level, Willow had a cigarette in her mouth, and fake blood under her nose, on her face, and splashed on her chest.

Willow dressed up like Brad Pitt's famed Fight Club character for her Halloween-themed birthday party

The Red Table Talk host shared several photos of the costume in an Instagram post, captioning it with a famous line from the film: "I want you to hit me as hard as you can".

Fans dropped hundreds of birthday wishes, while others praised the music star for her ensemble. "Everything!," one wrote, while another added: "Yeah that second pic snatched my soul".

"Ate this up. My movie," another replied.

Will Smith shared a touching Instagram post to ring in Willow's 21st birthday

Willow fierce costume aside, her parents, Jada and Will, shared the sweetest posts on Instagram to celebrate her birthday.

"This is the (nerve-racking) moment I read my book to @willowsmith for the first time and told the story of her birth 21 years ago," Will captioned his video post. "Love you, Bean! Happy Bday!"

"Her beautiful emerald eyes trying to focus. She couldn't quite see me, but some part of me seemed to know i was hers. She came out, I held her, I gazed in awe at her."

Jada's post for Willow's birthday was so touching

Meanwhile, Jada captioned hers: "My baby ain't no baby no mo’! You are 21 Ms @willowsmith! Your dad INSISTED that he have a baby girl and I'm sooooo glad he did. You are one of the most resilient, courageous, brilliant, insightful, talented, beautiful humans I know."

"I don't have the words to express the deep love I have for you or how happy I am to watch you spread your wings. BUT... I hope you can FEEL how much I love you and how much of a Divinely astounding blessing you are to me."

Happy Birthday indeed.

