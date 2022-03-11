Willow Smith sizzles in micro sweater and mini skirt in revealing new photo Will Smith's daughter looked amazing

Willow Smith has her fans discussing her appearance once again after her latest jaw-dropping photo.

The daughter of Will Smith and Jade Pinkett Smith caused jaws to drop when she posted a provocative photo on her Instagram Stories on Thursday. Willow left little to the imagination, rocking a cropped lime green sweater that exposed most of her bare chest and a matching thong.

The 21-year-old covered her eyes with a baseball hat as she blew smoke out of her mouth, with the shadow from the darkened room she was in making it appear that she had teamed her underwear with just a pair of knee-high boots.

Willow gave no explanation for the sizzling photo and posted it without a caption, but it's not the first time she has shared the risqué look with her fans.

Earlier this week, she posted two snaps on her Instagram which revealed she was actually wearing a micro mini skirt over her thong, which she had pulled up high on her hips, and a floor-length leather trench coat.

Willow looked incredible in her sizzling photo

Fans were blown away by Willow's head-turning appearance, with many only able to post flame and heart-eyes emojis. Others simply left "gorgeous" and "stunning" in the comment section, while another said: "I left my jaw in the 6th dimension."

Last week, the talented singer had her followers falling over themselves again when she unveiled a brand new inking that stretched from her left shoulder all the way down to her elbow.

Her new tattoo features an arm with the palm of the hand appearing to grab at black swirls that almost look like coded lettering.

Willow sparked a huge reaction in her barely-there outfit

Clearly happy with tattoo artist Raymond Jimenez's handy work, Willow captioned the image: "my manzz <@rayjtattoo> did it AGAIN!!"

Fans were quick to react, with one replying: "It's magnificent!" A second said: "WOW! So dope." A third added: "That is absolutely exquisite," and a fourth remarked: "That looks absolutely amazing!"

