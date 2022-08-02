Willow Smith poses in scene-stealing cut-out bodysuit for latest musical announcement The singer is gearing up for more

Willow Smith has a lot to look forward to, and she gave fans a teaser for more that was coming up with her rising career.

MORE: Willow Smith gets honest about personal struggle in heartfelt message to fans

The singer took to social media to reveal that she would be dropping a new single soon titled Hover Like a GODDESS on 5 August.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Willow Smith goes for a dip in a bikini

She announced the news with a photograph of the single's cover art, featuring her bathed in a dark blue and purple hue and showing off her toned physique.

Willow wore a white bodysuit with a cropped silhouette cut-outs that highlighted her abs, paired with patterned leggings and a leather jacket.

MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith praises daughter Willow Smith after latest achievement

Her fans took the comments section to express excitement over her announcement, with one writing: "SO EXCITED," and another saying: "Ohhhh wow this art concept is fire."

A third opined: "I sense an album coming along," with one of her followers even commenting: "I have butterflies in my tummy," and many more dropping flame emojis.

Willow shared news of her latest single dropping soon

The announcement comes during a rollercoaster moment for her family, as her father Will Smith recently made his return to social media for the first time since he issued an apology following the infamous slap at the Oscars.

"It's been a minute," he wrote alongside a clip of himself he shared which saw him sit in front of a camera and answer questions surrounding his life post the incident.

"It's all fuzzy," he said. "I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he's not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out."

MORE: Willow Smith divides fans with unfiltered new selfie

MORE: Willow Smith embraces summer with waterside bikini video

After apologizing to Chris and his family, specifically his mother and his brother Tony, he stated: "I've spent the last three months replaying and understanding the nuances and complexities of what happened in that moment.

"I'm not going to try to unpack that right now. I can say to all of you that there is no part of me that thinks that's the right way to behave."

Will issued another detailed statement three months after the Oscars

He even apologized to his family for the heat it brought on them and his fellow nominees for overshadowing their moment of glory.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.